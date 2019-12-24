Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation will accept discarded Christmas trees from residents beginning Friday.
Trees may be dropped off through Sunday, Jan. 12. The drop-off location is in the city lot across from the Aquatic Center located at 100 Park Avenue.
The trees are composted into mulch and used as organic cover throughout city parks. Residents may help themselves to the mulch free of charge. Christmas trees must remain whole and free of ornaments, lighting, tinsel, etc. The city is asking residents not to bring any other trash such as yard trimmings, artificial Christmas trees and household items. For information, call the Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation Dep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.