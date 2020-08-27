Residents and Lake Havasu Golf Club owners traded accusations during an emotionally charged public hearing to rezone a portion of the golf course on Hogan Lane to residential.
After lengthy discussion the Lake Havasu City Council approved the rezoning request by a narrow 4-3 margin with councilmembers David Lane, Michele Lin and Gordon Groat all casting dissenting votes.
Golf course owners Dan Esse and Jeff Gilbert explained that they have been working to revamp the golf course, which had fallen into disrepair prior to their purchase of the property three years ago. They said they have been selling portions of unused golf course as a way to raise money to improve the course, which they said raises the value of all of the homes in the area.
“We are not trying to hurt anybody here,” Esse said. “We are trying to make something good in Havasu for this golf course. We have spent over $1.5 million of our money and in three years we haven’t taken a dime from this golf course.”
During the meeting three neighbors spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing and five letters opposing the proposal were read into the public record, including one letter signed by 16 neighbors of the property.
Neighbors objected to the project because a house on that location would add traffic and create safety concerns on the longest cul-de-sac in Lake Havasu City. City Planner Luke Morris noted that such a road would likely not be allowed under the current development code without some sort of modification for additional egress, but said this specific proposal doesn’t violate any codes.
Lee Johnson with Accurate Professional Land Surveying noted that the road and the cul-de-sac are both wider than typical in Havasu.
Another common issue with the proposal for neighbors was that a new house in the area would block their views. Many neighbors cited the view from their homes as a primary reason they moved to the area, and said they were told at the time that because the area was zoned as a Golf Course District that that area would never have a house blocking those views.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he was initially planning to vote against the proposal, but after learning during the meeting that buildings such as a stay and play, or a hotel are already allowed in a Golf Course District. So just because a residence isn’t currently allowed in that location doesn’t mean that nothing could ever be built there.
When asked what their plans are if the rezoning request was not passed, Gilbert said they have no intention of building anything there. They just want to sell the lot to raise money for their improvement projects throughout the Lake Havasu Golf Club. Later in the meeting, Esse told one of the neighbors, “We would never want to do that to you,” referring to building something like a hotel in that location.
Councilmember Jeni Coke said she wasn’t swayed by the argument that neighbors are entitled to maintaining the same view forever as it existed when the property was purchased.
“We are here because of planning and zoning changes all the time,” Coke said. “Everything changes. So never buy a piece of property thinking you have a forever view, or you will forever be given the right to have what you have, because it is not accurate.”
Neighbors also accused the golf course owners of trying to create an undesirable patch of desert on the course in order to make it easier to separate it from the rest of the course and make it easier to rezone. They provided a current photo of the area, as well as another photo showing it green and covered in grass.
In answer to questions from the council Esse and Gilbert explained that the irrigation in that area is 54 years old and they haven’t done anything to change the irrigation on that hole since they purchased the property. Dolan backed up that claim, saying he has a vivid memory of landing a hot air balloon in the area four years ago, prior to the current owners purchasing the property, and having to pack everything up in the dirt.
Both the neighbors and owners also traded accusations over who threatened whom with legal action first.
After the discussion, Lane said he respects what Esse and Gilbert are doing to revamp the golf course, but said that isn’t what the public hearing is about.
“We are talking about taking a piece of property on a residential street, carving it out of the golf course, and turning it into a residential property,” he said. “All the other stuff, I don’t want to say it doesn’t matter, but that is not what we are talking about.”
Lane then made a motion to deny the request, following the 5-2 recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, but that motion ultimately failed 3-4.
After the failed motion, Coke moved to approve the request which went on to pass 4-3.
Rezone on Grenada Vereda
A similar request to rezone a slightly smaller portion of the golf course abutting the cul-de-sac on Grenada Vereda received a little broader support from the City Council and was approved by a 6-1 vote. Lane cast the dissenting vote.
“This one makes more sense,” said Groat. “It doesn’t seem to be ruining anybody’s life. I understand why this is happening. I want to say how disappointed I am about what happened to the poor people on Hogan Lane tonight, but this one makes more sense.”
The second golf course rezoning request of the night elicited considerably less input from neighbors or discussion, but one person did submit a letter objecting to the proposal, saying that it would create many of the same traffic issues as the rezoning on Hogan Lane. The letter also said if the owners continue to sell off the golf course piece by piece they will eventually be left with little more than a clubhouse.
Esse, however, said they have been judicious about every area of the course that they have sold off. He said they have sold about 30 small portions of unused area to neighboring lots to allow the residents to extend their backyards, but he said they have turned down about 25 other requests to do the same. He said it Lake Havasu Golf Club will always be a 36 hole course.
“Sure we would like to have the money to reinject, but it would screw up our golf course,” Esse said. “I’ve been a golfer for over 40 years – I know what a golf course needs to look like. In this case it is dead area for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.