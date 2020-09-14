Participation in Lake Havasu City’s mass coronavirus testing event was higher than expected yet lower than organizers originally hoped.
Havasu, Kingman and Bullhead City each had 1,000 tests available for their residents during the testing events in each community. Havasu’s numbers were 237 in total, Kingman’s had 142 and Bullhead tested 151. Sunday and Monday the tests were available in Havasu, where the participants stayed in their car to have the test administered.
“Today (Monday) was more than we anticipated, only 25 people were pre-registered and there were a lot of non-registered (people),” said Event Coordinator Kyle Fraser. Health Director Denise Burly said that the tests should be rolling in today through Thursday according to the special meeting conducted Monday.
