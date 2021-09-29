A partnership between Mohave County and the U.S. Department of Justice this year could provide an additional officer in the Lake Havasu City anti-drug task force.
Under the agreement, Mohave County would provide one sheriff’s deputy to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency for at least two years. For the duration of the agreement, the deputy would operate under the direct control and supervision of the DEA. The deputy will be required to follow DEA procedures, and will be deputized as a DEA task force member.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the task force will be responsible for disrupting drug traffic in the Havasu area, gathering intelligence relating to drug trafficking and conducting undercover operations.
Under the agreement, the DEA will in turn assign as many as four of its own agents to the Lake Havasu City DEA task force. The agency will provide necessary funds and equipment for the task force, including office space, equipment, travel expenses and other necessary items.
Meanwhile, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for maintaining salary, benefits and overtime for its deputies on the task force. Under the agreement, a quarter of the deputy’s overtime costs will be reimbursed by the DEA.
Cheri Oz, who is Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix DEA field office, approved the agreement on Sept. 9. The agreement will take effect Oct. 1, if approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at the board’s next meeting on Monday.
— Today’s News-Herald
