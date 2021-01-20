Police arrested the passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding Tuesday afternoon, at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Kearsage Avenue.
Police patrolling State Route 95 conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was allegedly seen traveling at 71 miles per hour through a 55 mile-per-hour zone. The vehicle’s passenger, identified as 39-year-old Havasu resident Joe M. Castaneda, was found to have warrants for his arrest on charges of failure to comply with a court order.
According to police, Castaneda was wanted for failure to appear in court, failure to enroll in domestic violence counseling and failure to serve five days in jail on a previous misdemeanor conviction.
Castaneda was arrested at the scene for his warrants, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
