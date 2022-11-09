Nicoll D. Messier

Nicoll D. Messier

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the passenger in a Mohave Valley traffic stop last week, after she was allegedly found in possession of a handgun and 18 grams of methamphetamine.

According to deputies, the vehicle itself appeared to be “extremely lifted,” without mudflaps required by Arizona law while traveling in Mohave Valley on Nov. 2. Upon closer inspection, the vehicle also did not have a windshield, deputies said. Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke with its driver, as well as passenger Nicoll D. Messier, 49, of Mohave Valley. When initially asked, deputies say Messier and the vehicle’s driver said there were no weapons inside the vehicle.

0
1
1
0
3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.