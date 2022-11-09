Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the passenger in a Mohave Valley traffic stop last week, after she was allegedly found in possession of a handgun and 18 grams of methamphetamine.
According to deputies, the vehicle itself appeared to be “extremely lifted,” without mudflaps required by Arizona law while traveling in Mohave Valley on Nov. 2. Upon closer inspection, the vehicle also did not have a windshield, deputies said. Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke with its driver, as well as passenger Nicoll D. Messier, 49, of Mohave Valley. When initially asked, deputies say Messier and the vehicle’s driver said there were no weapons inside the vehicle.
The vehicle’s driver gave deputies consent to search the vehicle, and Messier was told to step out. According to deputies, Messier told deputies she had a handgun inside her purse within the vehicle. A search of Messier’s purse also allegedly yielded 18 grams of methamphetamine, and several small plastic bags. According to the report, Messier also admitted to having a glass pipe on her person.
Messier was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to admit to carrying a deadly weapon.
The vehicle’s driver was released from the scene with a warning. Messier was taken into custody, and as of Tuesday remained at Mohave County Jail on $19,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.