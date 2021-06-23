A child molestation investigation led to the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man on this week, after a paternity test allegedly showed him to be the father of a child conceived when the mother was 14 years old.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, allegedly lived at a multi-family property on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road, where the victim also resided. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Department of Child Services officials took Fichtelman into custody on Tuesday.
Fichtelman allegedly denied the accusations, even after investigators confronted him with the results of a paternity test. Fichtelman was a registered sex offender in the Havasu area at the time of his arrest.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon without bond.
According to sheriff’s officials, the victim is now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services as an investigation into the case continues.
