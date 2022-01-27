The Lake Havasu City Council has introduced an ordinance to allow commercial parachute and hot air balloon businesses to take off and land within city limits, and left the door open for similar accommodations for commercial helicopter businesses in the future.
Councilmembers voted unanimously to approve the ordinance pertaining to skydiving and hot air balloon businesses, but only after agreeing to direct staff to take another look at helicopter operations to see if such businesses could also be accommodated outside of the airport with a potential separate ordinance in the future. The ordinance introduced at Tuesday’s meeting creates a pathway for a commercial balloon business to take off and land within city limits with the proper permits from the city. Similarly, a commercial skydiving operation with city permits would be able to have parachutes land within a designated drop zone within city limits, but the business’s aircraft would still take off and land at the airport.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the ordinance only requires permits for commercial balloon operations, and that recreational balloonists will still be allowed to take off and land without a permit as they currently do.
Councilmember Jim Dolan, who is a licensed commercial balloon pilot though he doesn’t fly commercially, said he has discussed the ordinance with the other commercial balloon pilot in town. He said they are both in support of the proposal.
“The few of us in the ballooning community, we do support that addition to give the city some control over the commercial activities,” Dolan said. “It gives us the ability to stay ahead of it - to be able to give permits where we can have limitations such as minimum insurance requirements.”
The council requested staff to look into potential changes to the part of city code titled “Aircraft and parachute landings and takeoffs” during its Sept. 14 meeting after about 14 residents asked for changes to be considered during the call to the public. Many of the speakers in September, including Optic Helicopters owner Derick Bielke, were specifically asking the council to consider allowing helicopters to take off and land within city limits. Over the summer, Optic Helicopters received a business license from the city and began giving commercial rides from the island for a few weeks before Bielke was informed by city officials of Havasu’s ordinance that bans such activity outside of the airport.
Rachel and Matt Maxwell also attended the call to the public in September and told the council that changes to city code could also aid their ongoing plans to bring a commercial skydiving operation to Havasu.
Throughout the lengthy public hearing on Tuesday, councilmembers were largely in agreement on allowing commercial parachutes and balloons. Most of the discussion was centered around commercial helicopters, which were not included in the proposed ordinance but many councilmembers felt deserved additional consideration.
Commercial helicopters
Councilmember Nancy Campbell noted that helicopters used to be allowed to take off and land in industrial districts in town, that the Island was the site of Havasu’s original airport, and that other communities such as Bullhead City allow helipads at high-end homes.
“What makes us so restrictive,” Campbell asked.
Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson said a major reason that commercial helicopters were not included in this ordinance is that such operations are generally not well received by neighboring residents.
“We get several complaints just from the helicopter traffic coming out of the hospital,” Anderson said. “This is probably going to be 10-fold that kind of traffic right around other residences. Coming from Sedona, if this is a thriving business that can do that, there are going to be other people coming to do the same kind of business. It’s hard to dictate one from the other, and the next thing you know there is a lot of it going on.”
Campbell pointed out that the discussion was brought up five months ago, and said she had hoped for a more robust discussion about helicopters during the Airport Advisory Board meeting in December and more feedback from the public in order to get a better understanding of what the concerns are, and how they might be mitigated while also accommodating Optic Helicopters and similar businesses.
Councilmember Cameron Moses said he agreed, noting that he was originally excited to see Optic Helicopters business come to Havasu when he heard about it over the summer.
“I think it’s a great asset to tourism in our community, and I think it is something that could potentially grow,” Moses said. “I have my opinions about where helicopters should take off or not, but I too - like Nancy - was really hoping to hear from the Airport Advisory Board specifically about where helicopters can take off or not.”
Moses later added that helicopter tours are one of his favorite activities when on vacation, but said every time he has taken such a ride he has had to drive to a helipad set up well outside of town.
Councilmember David Lane said he agrees with staff’s recommendation to continue to require helicopters to take off and land at the airport. He said that seems to be the general sentiment from citizens he has heard from since the topic was brought up in September.
“I know I got emails and phone calls from people telling me, ‘Please don’t allow this out on the island. We don’t want this out on the island,’” Lane said. “I think it is wonderful that the gentleman wants to bring a business here and do helicopter tours of our area. I think helicopter tours of our area would be a very successful business - but it belongs at the airport.”
But Campbell said she has heard just the opposite from citizens contacting her about the issue.
“The only emails I got were people supporting it,” Campbell said. “Maybe not in that location, but extremely supporting the discussion of what we can do to assist businesses like this.”
Dolan noted that there are additional safety concerns pertaining to helicopters that would need to be vetted further before he could support any changes, but he said he is open to having those discussions.
“If we were talking about a place that had a heliport that is fenced off and had fueling systems in place that meet city code, I think that is something we could amend this ordinance too,” Dolan said. “The problem is we are talking about a helicopter that is landing in an open parking lot, no security, with fuel sitting out.”
During the public comments, Bielke told the council that he agrees that any ordinance change needs to consider safety and neighbors. But he said he can’t understand why a helicopter business wouldn’t be allowed to operate if those concerns are adequately addressed through a permitting process that the city would come up with.
“Your concerns are completely understandable, I’m just asking that we have some further discussion on this,” he said. “I do agree that there needs to be safety standards.”
Bielke also told the council that the difference in business for Optic Helicopters on the island compared to the airport was “tremendous” - on the island they were busy enough to make the business viable in Havasu.
“People just drive by the airport - even if you have a sign out there,” Bielke said. “There have been many helicopter operators come in and try to do this and it just doesn’t work because there isn’t enough traffic flow. At the island it is right in front of their face. It is convenient, it is easy, and I can make it extremely cheap. It is good for everybody.”
Sheehy supported directing staff to look further into helicopters, although he clarified that he isn’t yet sure whether he supports allowing helicopters to take off and land outside of the airport.
“I want to have the discussion,” he said. “I don’t know if having helicopter operations outside of the airport is something I support or not, but I do want feedback from the aviation community and I’m open minded to the conversation.”
