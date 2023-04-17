Patient reunites with flight crews that saved his life

KINGMAN – On March 26, 2022, Dan McKeaney was in a motorcycle crash that should have ended his life. However, thanks to Air Methods’ CareFlight Crew 66, McKeaney is alive to thank them for saving his life.
On Saturday, April 15, McKeaney recalled the day he and his wife, Jerri, got into a horrific accident while riding in the desert with the local Las Vegas chapter of Marine Riders, a nationwide motorcycle group composed of veterans and active duty members.
Air Methods’ CareFlight crews 2 and 66 responded and performed pre-hospital care that the McKeaney say helped save their lives.
The Navy veteran said he was hospitalized for over 71 days, including three weeks in a induced coma. He has 14 fractures, a bruised heart, a collapsed lung, a ruptured spleen, a torn meniscus in his right knee, a broken hand and multiple abrasions over his body. He said he would not have survived without the help of the CareFlight crews.
“Some of you know me as the agitated patient who dislodges his IV and kept moving his non-rebreather mask,” McKeaney said to the crews.” We all know we met under less fortunate circumstances.”
On Saturday, dozens of Marine Riders from across the West followed the McKeaney’s to Kingman Municipal Airport to reunite with the crew and learn how they provided pre-hospital care.
Members of both crews were honored with a plaque thanking them for saving the coupled and providing medical care.
Those who helped the McKeaney’s include Allison Purdue, flight nurse; Blake King, flight paramedic; Matthew Irsfeld, pilot; Shae Kraske, flight nurse; Brandon Miles, flight paramedic; and Fred Young, pilot. “The motorcycle community takes care of those that take care of us,” McKeaney said.
