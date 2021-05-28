Havasu Crew and Havasu State of Mind are holding a Patriotic Boat Parade this Saturday to celebrate Memorial Day.
Boats will be staging at Thompson Bay at 10 a.m. and then at 11 they will go north single file through the channel. After the parade the boat will had to the cove behind Beaver Island for a tie up.
Drones and helicopters will be taking photos and two boats with DJs will be placed along the parade route.
