Fourth of July is one of the busiest times in Lake Havasu City, bringing an influx of visitors and extra boat traffic. This year’s Independence Day holiday is no different, as crowds already packed the Bridgewater Channel on Saturday.
Sgt. Kyler Cox from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office expects the crowd to grow larger for the actual Fourth of July holiday on Sunday, predicting that Thompson Bay will be filled with boats.
When Cox started his shift on Saturday, boat traffic was high on the first day of the holiday weekend, but the craziness was at a low level, he said.
“The craziness progresses as the weekend goes on,” Cox said.
Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends bring visitors to Havasu every year and the News-Herald caught a glimpse of Cox’s team on duty during one of their busiest times of the year on Saturday.
Throughout the News-Herald’s near three-hour ride along with Cox’s team, they made contact with three different boats and gave away miniature American flags to kids around Thompson Bay. Cox said some of the guys in the boating unit put money together to buy the flags to give to children throughout the holiday weekend.
At the beginning of the ride along, Cox’s team responded to a boat filled with people who were stranded on the water after their motor went out. Cox asked the boat’s operator if they had an anchor and life jackets. Once the anchor was lowered and life jackets were discovered, Cox called for a sea tow to get them and their boat out of the water.
Cox said MCSO will respond to “everything” and are “always looking” for safety violations. Cox reiterated to the News-Herald throughout his shift that patrolling the waterways is “so much different than land.” The majority of MCSO boats were staffed with two deputies, a rescue diver and a paramedic and Cox’s watercraft had those people on board.
One safety violation that Cox noticed on Saturday occurred around an hour later while he was traveling near Site Six, which he called a “pretty narrow” and “heavily traveled” area. His team made contact with a rental boat that was towing a person in an inflatable tube, but the problem was that a couple of passengers were standing outside of the boat’s designated seating area while the watercraft was being driven.
Cox said the boat was going 15 miles an hour with a passenger standing outside of the railing near the outboard engine and another person sitting on the sun deck. After stopping that boat, he invited the operator onto his watercraft and cited the driver, who was visiting with friends from California, with a class two misdemeanor for transom riding.
Transom riding is a part of an Arizona state law that says a person can’t operate a boat while allowing a passenger to ride on the gunwales, transom, covered or closed bow of a watercraft that is propelled by machinery.
“The worry and concern that we have is if that operator of the boat had to slow down or say he hit a big wake unexpectedly,” Cox said.”(If) that guy falls off the back of the boat, he’s literally going to go right on that propeller. Those propellers are super ungiving.”
After citing the driver, Cox told the passengers on the boat about safety guidelines because they weren’t aware of the laws and suggested going tubing in a less busy cove.
“He was understanding,” Cox said about the operator who was cited. “They were actually really thankful that we gave them some more tips about boating and they went on their way and they’re going to be out the rest of the weekend, so hopefully no other issues.”
Another contact Cox made was near MCSO loading dock at Contact Point near the Water Safety Center, which is shared by nine public safety entities.
As Cox was driving into their cove, he noticed a group of four people on a boat that went past the buoys that said “public safety and law enforcement only.” A passenger told Cox that they “wanted to see” the docks and were “exploring the area,” but Cox reiterated that they weren’t allowed there because it could’ve interfered with a medical situation.
“If we had a critical incident, say that we had a medical emergency that we were bringing in, they would’ve been right in our way,” Cox said. “We would have had to slow down to avoid them and it would’ve delayed care for that person that was potentially injured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.