Stocked with medical supplies, diving gear, safety equipment and a cooler full of cold waters, the boating safety officers with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office stay ready for anything.
Boat fires, verbal fights, OUI arrests, sinking vessels and reckless operating are just a few of the calls they’ve taken over the past few weekends — and that’s actually been mild, Sgt. Kyler Cox said.
But traffic is where the significant increase has been, and Today’s News-Herald caught a ride with Cox’s boating safety team Saturday afternoon to get a glimpse from their point of view.
“We’ve seen a huge uptick in traffic, and it’s every day, which is the shocking thing,” Cox said. “Usually, it’s just weekends, in past years. But we’ve been out here everyday of the week, and we’ve noticed Wednesdays are just packed.”
That’s thanks to the recent surge of boaters — a mix of both residents and out-of-state visitors, he said — swarming Lake Havasu as temperatures heat up and restrictions begin to ease.
Rather than hunkering down in one spot for the day, boaters seem to be “bouncing around” way more than usual, Cox said, adding to sustained high traffic and choppy waters throughout the day.
Typically, Bridgewater Channel and Pirate’s Cove are two of the busiest spots, with the river acting like a “highway” between them, Cox said. But with no mooring in the Channel and Pirate’s Cove fresh from closure, MCSO has seen “a huge influx” of people sailing south instead, to areas like Copper Canyon, Three Dunes, Steamboat Cove and the Sandbar.
At the start of each shift, MCSO officers make their presence known at the most popular launch ramps and beaches in the area, starting with Cattail Cove. Once they check out these areas by land, the unit then migrates to the water as the next shift of officers begin to make their rounds in the same cycle. On Saturday, Cox said Windsor was already at capacity by 10:20 a.m.
His team included two others this weekend — Deputy Joseph Dewey and Havasu local John Curran, a dive volunteer and registered nurse at Kingman Regional Medical Center. They have a lot of water to watch over, from Bullhead City limits to Parker Dam.
“Our busiest time starts at about 2 p.m.,” Sgt. Kyler Cox said. Sure enough, at 2 p.m. on the dot, a report of a personal watercraft doing donuts in a no-wake zone was called in near Crazy Horse Campgrounds. With not a moment wasted, Cox whipped the 27-foot patrol boat around and shot for the Island, warning boaters over the loudspeaker to stay on the correct side of the waterway as he weaved through traffic.
The personal watercraft call turned out to be first-timers in Havasu, who were unsure how to let their PWC idle rather than hitting the gas. After giving them a rundown on how it works, the patrol boat’s sirens were wailing and speeding for the area of Thompson Bay near Contact Point in response to a report of a capsized boat.
Getting there was made a challenge by boaters not yielding to the blaring sirens and large waves generated by so many wakes. Both San Bernardino County and Lake Havasu City Police Department boats responded to the scene as well.
Fortunately, all four passengers were accounted for and safe on a nearby boat that had stopped to help after they noticed the operator waving a red cloth for help.
As they were towed by the friendly boaters, they quickly had to bail and swim for safety when they started to take on even more water. Within only moments, the vessel was entirely submerged. Where once floated a blue 19-foot boat was now just a blue rope descending at a steep angle into the water below.
Cox and his team got right to work. They took the four out-of-state visitors onto their patrol boat and began collecting information and checking with each individual to make sure they were okay. One woman had to lie down and was soon transported to the hospital for a suspected anxiety attack after hyperventilating and complaining of head pain.
This situation was the perfect example of why it’s important to have divers and those with medical training on board, Cox noted. They’ve been called in to help in areas all over the state to assist in search and rescue missions or recoveries, and volunteers are a huge asset to their department, he said.
Education is also a vital part of what they do, he said. Teaching Havasu’s lake goers the importance of life vests, proper boat operation, state laws and their role on the water is yet another way they work to keep Lake Havasu safe.
