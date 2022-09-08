Western Arizona Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore learned of the Queen’s death Thursday morning, and wept.
Gillmore, who was born in the British commonwealth island of Malta, lived for decades in the United Kingdom. Her marriage, and ultimately her immigration to the United States, took her abroad - but Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in Gillmore’s life.
On television, in books and magazines, on her money, the Royal Family was seemingly inescapable: A constant in the lives of Gillmore and millions of British citizens for more than seven decades.
And on Friday, the Queen was gone.
“I’ve lived 44 years in America,” Gillmore said. “But she was the only monarch I’d ever known in England. I think it’s the same for a lot of people in England. I’ve already gotten my cry in … it’s a very sad day in England.”
Gillmore received phone calls throughout Thursday morning from family and acquaintances about the queen’s declining health, and death. Within a half-hour, the U.S. flag outside of the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter was lowered to half-mast in a show of respect for the departed monarch.
“I’ve gotten texts all morning,” Gillmore said. “The American public loves the royal family too - in fact, they seem to love them more in America than some do in England. We all knew this was coming, and the royal family was prepared for it … but it’s a sad day.”
Elizabeth will be succeeded by her son, now King Charles. Gillmore was optimistic about his new seat on England’s throne.
“He’s healthy, and that’s what I care about,” Gillmore said. “I hope he does as good a job as his mother. She was totally devoted to the British Isles and the Commonwealth.”
According to Gillmore, the royal family has long been met with affection worldwide, as well as in the United Kingdom. And she expects that to continue after Elizabeth’s death this week.
“I love them, the majority of the country loves them,” Gillmore said. “They still bring millions of dollars into (England) every year, from people who want to go to Windsor Castle, or who want to visit Buckingham Palace. Elizabeth was well-respected around the country, and especially presidents of the United States loved her.”
