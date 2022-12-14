An organization representing Arizona cities is calling a truce with the vacation rental industry, but Lake Havasu City officials say they’re not on board with the decision.
A new law passed by the Arizona State Legislature last year returned some regulatory powers over short-term rentals to cities and towns. With the bill’s passage, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns signed an agreement with two of the biggest players in the short-term rental industry – Airbnb and Expedia – to put a pause on seeking additional legislation.
Lake Havasu City officials say Senate Bill 1168, championed by local state representatives like Leo Biasiucci, didn’t go far enough.
Biasucci says he believes the bill was a move in the right direction that “gave a lot of the power back to the cities and towns.” Even though he thinks there is more work to do, Biasucci says he believes the legislature will take a step back on the issue of short term rentals for a year or two to see if SB1168 fixed the problem or if they need to consider more legislation.
The provisions in SB1168 might be all the regulatory powers Havasu and other municipalities have over short term rentals for the immediate future due in part to a moratorium agreement between the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and two of the short-term rentals Expedia Group, and Airbnb, Inc.
Lake Havasu City is a member of the League, but City Manager Jess Knudson says the city will not follow the terms of that agreement.
According to an agreement signed on June 24, the League, Expedia and Airbnb agreed that they would not advocate for changes or pursue additional legislation beyond the limits of SB1168. That bill restored some of the regulatory oversight for cities that was taken away in 2016 with SB1350.
The June document also says the League of Arizona Cities and Towns agrees “not to pursue the full repeal of provisions as passed in SB 1350 (2016) for a period of five years.”
According to a corporate and policy communication employee with Airbnb the agreement between the three organizations is meant to give SB 1168 time to work along with providing “clarity around local rules and regulations to Arizonans and guests who depend on short-term rental accommodations.”
Airbnb was a supporter of SB 1168 with John Choi, public policy director for Airbnb and the signer of the agreement, calling the bill “proof that elected officials and community stakeholders can come together to develop fair, sensible short-term rental rules”
The agreement is “not unlike other” agreements the League of Arizona Cities and Towns has entered into, the employee said, and the agreement would not preclude lawmakers like Biasucci from introducing additional short-term rental legislation.
The employee also says the agreement was raised in a public hearing in the House Commerce Committee but did not say when that hearing was.
Requests for comments from Expedia Group and the League of Arizona Cities and Towns were not returned as of press time.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is a voluntary membership organization of 91 incorporated municipalities including Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman, according to the organization’s website. The organization’s aim, the website says, is to “promote local self-government, municipal independence.”
Even though Havasu is a part of the League, Knudson says the town did not agree to the terms of the June document and will not abide by them.
“Nor are we obligated to do so,” Knudson said.
Knudson says the town still plans to advocate for short-term rental changes at the state level by working “with our local legislative delegation, lobbyist and other cities and towns in Arizona that share (Havasu’s) position.”
“Lake Havasu City needs more autonomy,” Knudson said. “We know our residents, we know our local issues and we know how to address the negative impacts of STRs. If the State (local State leadership excluded) is unwilling to provide Arizona cities and towns with autonomy we require to address our local issues, then we at least need more legislation that gives us the ability to require more 24-hour contact information in our neighborhoods and more logical criteria that allows the City to approve or deny applications, as well as suspend the licenses of STR owners that repeatedly disrespect our residents.”
According to Knudson it is one percent of short term rentals in town that cause 99 percent of reported problems that include noise and trash.
Havasu is grateful for the support it receives from local state delegates Rep. Leo Biasucci and Senator Sonny Borrelli on the issue of short term and vacation rentals, Knudson says, but others in the state legislature are not as willing to move on the issue as Biasucci or Borrelli.
Toby Cutter, city manager for Bullhead City, says Bullhead was in no way part of the agreement between the League, Airbnb and Expedia Group and like Havasu they agree local control and regulation are what’s best for residents.
However, Cutter says that Bullhead City council needs to implement the regulations SB 1168 has permitted, like requiring the rental obtains a local business license, before they could think about what more regulations they would advocate for.
“We live in a great state where some rules are made that impact cities and we will work within those parameters now and into the future,” Cutter said.
The 2023 Arizona Legislative session begins on Jan. 9.
