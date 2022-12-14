rentals map

This map from the vacation rental analytics firm AirDNA shows available vacation home listings in Lake Havasu City in 2020.

 Courtesy of AirDNA

An organization representing Arizona cities is calling a truce with the vacation rental industry, but Lake Havasu City officials say they’re not on board with the decision.

A new law passed by the Arizona State Legislature last year returned some regulatory powers over short-term rentals to cities and towns. With the bill’s passage, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns signed an agreement with two of the biggest players in the short-term rental industry – Airbnb and Expedia – to put a pause on seeking additional legislation.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.