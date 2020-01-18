The Havasu Memorial Foundation honored first responders with new stones on the Havasu Memorial Walkway with Mayor Cal Sheehy proclaiming January 18 as the Memorial Walkway First Responders Installation Ceremony Day.
“We’re here to celebrate the work of the Havasu Memorial Foundation, to commemorate another section of the memorial walkway, and to celebrate and pay tribute to first responders,” said Sheehy.
The Havasu Memorial Walkway begins along the city side of the Bridgewater Channel, running parallel to the English Village. Each segment of sponsored bricks honors a group of people designated by the foundation. In June, the group honored Navajo Code Talkers.
Followed by Mayor Sheehy’s remarks, Havasu Police Chief Dan Doyle shared the pride he feels being a first responder, saying, “I’ve been an officer in Havasu for 32 years and the majority of my personnel have lived in Havasu their entire lives. We don’t do it just to protect and serve our community, we have a duty to protect our family and friends.”
Other speakers included Fire Chief Jeff Harran and Mohave County Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty.
The audience also heard from Thomas Fenech and Walter Lietz, who responded to the World Trade Center attack in New York City in 2001. Fenech is a retired New York City firefighter. Lietz was with the disaster mortuary operational response team that went to New York in the days following the attack.
“Some of us call them superheroes,” said host and foundation member Gary Meyers. “It’s a tough job and these commemorative stones on the most important and historical walkway in the country are a great way to never forget their service.”
Engraved bricks for the Havasu Memorial Walkway may be purchased for $85 to $175. For information, go to HavasuMemorialWalkway.org.
