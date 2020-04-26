The stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic may give birth to some new musicians, computer-savvy students and productive tinkerers.
Dave Racine suspects that more than a few people in Lake Havasu City want to learn how to play a guitar. The owner of Wimpey’s Pawn Shop said he’s sold seven guitars in 10 days’ time – a record for his shop. He’s all out of laptops and has been selling more tools than usual.
Racine speculated that the laptops were for students who have switched to online learning. As for the tools, he believes people confined to their homes are tackling more do-it-yourself projects as a way to stay occupied.
“This has been the longest weekend of their life,” he said of the orders to isolate at home.
Because pawn shops are nonbank lenders, the businesses are able to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
After 30 years in the pawn shop business, Racine said he’s seen some changes in customer habits due to both the pandemic and the time of year. What he hasn’t seen is a rush of people wanting to sell their possessions to raise cash.
“People got their tax refunds and their stimulus checks at about the same time, so maybe they’re in good shape right now. Plus, I think most people have been thrifty,” Racine said. Unemployment checks are also bolstering people’s finances.
He hasn’t seen hide nor hair of the boating crowd, either.
“This time of year, they usually come in to buy wake boards and other water toys, but I haven’t seen them yet. Things have been slower than normal. I think people are buying toilet paper instead of gold rings,” Racine said.
He was careful not to compare the pandemic’s effect on his business versus the impact of the last economic downturn in the mid-2000s.
“This is a harder business to be in today than it was back then. There was a lot more need for us before people started selling stuff online,” Racine said. “Also, we see less spur-of-the-moment buyers and walk-ins. People shop on their phones now.”
“Then there is the TV show ‘Pawn Stars.’ It singlehandedly took the black eye off our business once people understood how a pawn shop works. That was a good thing. But people still to this day come in and say they’ve never been in a pawn shop.”
A few doors down
Twenty steps away from Wimpey’s Pawn Shop on London Bridge Road is Pawn Starz. Manager John Borders said his shop isn’t as busy during the pandemic, but he said the business is still doing a “good amount” of loans and selling of merchandise.
“People are looking for bargains,” he said Tuesday morning while a half-dozen people milled around the store, surveying the pawn shops’ inventory.
Borders said gaming consoles and tools are hot sellers at the moment. He believes people are looking for ways to keep themselves entertained while they are at home during the pandemic’s tight restrictions.
Sidebar
The other side of the coin
By Pam Ashley
Today’s News-Herald
Lake Havasu City residents who are sitting on precious metals such as jewelry or coins may want to take advantage of current market conditions to turn their treasures in to cash.
On Wednesday, gold was worth the princely sum of $1,718 an ounce.
“It was $1,230 a year ago. We’re seeing huge swings right now,” said Debi Ashton. She has owned Lake Havasu Coin, Gold and Silver since 2008. She said Wednesday’s silver price was $15.15 an ounce.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Ashton has been selling precious metals when she can get her hands on them.
“There’s a huge demand right now and not much supply. People are converting paper dollars into gold and silver,” she said of her experience the past few weeks.
She buys and sells high grade gold, silver and platinum. While her Smoketree Avenue shop is closed to walk-ins, she is taking appointments.
“We’re here to help people. The other day, a man sold me part of his grandpa’s coin collection for $1,200. He needed money, so it was time to sell,” Ashton said.
It might pay to hang on to diamonds, though. The gems aren’t much of an asset at the moment.
“The value of diamonds has decreased substantially,” she said.
Ashton is taking advantage of the pandemic’s lull in customer traffic to renovate her store. The upgrades will offer more privacy for customers and allow for crowd control, she said, believing that the practice of social distancing is here to stay for some time.
