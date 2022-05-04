Lake Havasu City employees could get a cost of living increase next year as the city attempts to keep up with inflation while addressing recent struggles with staffing shortages.
During the City Council work session on April 21, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that staff is proposing a 3% cost of living adjustment for all employees and new hires, on top of the annual 3.5% step increases given to qualifying employees each year based on experience. City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that the proposed cost of living adjustment is expected to add about $1.3 million to the city’s payroll costs – or $425,000 per 1% increase.
Councilmembers’ responses to the proposed 3% cost of living adjustment were mixed, with some supporting the proposal, some leaning towards a larger increase, and others against providing any cost of living adjustment.
Havasu’s employee pay was revamped throughout the organization by the City Council in 2020, using a positional analysis study that identified the “market rate” for each position in the city’s staff by comparing the pay to the same position in 10 similarly sized cities in Arizona.
During the pandemic, city officials have said Havasu is experiencing the same struggles hiring and retaining employees over the past couple years that businesses in nearly every other industry in town are also dealing with.
“Dozens of times over the course of the last couple months we have interviewed candidates and often make offers to them,” Knudson told the council. “They have accepted the offer then call us back in a couple days and say, ‘I’ve checked into the cost of living in Havasu – I can’t move to your community. I can’t afford to take the job based on the total package of what is out there.’”
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski told Today’s News-Herald that of the 467 full time staff positions funded in the budget this year, 32 are currently vacant. That is roughly 6.8% of all the full time positions.
Olsen told the council the city has spent significantly less in salaries this year than it budgeted due to all the open positions. She also said the city’s current projections for Fiscal Year 2022-23 estimate $575,000 in savings due to vacant positions next year – which she described as a “very conservative” estimate.
“If we continue having difficulties with recruitment that number would, of course, be greater,” Olsen said.
Although hiring struggles have been an issue for businesses and governments throughout the state, Human Resources Director Bobbie Kimelton told the council that Lake Havasu City’s situation is different from many similarly-sized cities in the Phoenix Metro area.
“They have a very different labor market because they can go back and forth between the cities in the Valley to find their employees. We are not that fortunate,” Kimelton said. “As beautiful as Havasu is, it is an isolated city compared to the cities in the Valley. So we look at where we get our labor from, and where do we lose our labor to? The reality is a lot of our labor comes from California and we lose a lot of our labor to California.”
Kimelton said some positions within the city can often be filled by Havasu residents, but others require specific qualifications that likely can’t be found locally. Meanwhile, there are drastic differences between Havasu’s labor market and California’s that make it difficult to hire and retain employees.
“You all did an excellent job when you put together the positional analysis two years ago, but the world has blown up and changed since then,” Kimelton said. “We are really struggling with finding people to come and work in Lake Havasu City when it is a buyer’s market. They can go wherever they want, and they are.”
Why 3%?
Kimelton told the council that city staff arrived at its proposal of a 3% cost of living increase by looking at a few different factors – including what other cities who compete with Havasu for employees are planning and inflation.
She said similar-sized cities in the Valley are expecting to provide cost of living increases of around 4% for their employees next fiscal year. Knudson told the council that Kingman and Bullhead City are both considering cost of living increases that are larger than 3%.
Kimelton told the council that the consumer price index, which is commonly used to measure inflation, has increased 10.9%.
“We look at all of those factors including housing, cost of food, gasoline and all of those things to make a recommendation,” Kimelton said. “Our recommendation is a balance between if everything were perfect and we could do what we would love to do, versus what is affordable. So the recommendation for the 3% cost of living increase was based on the fact that that seemed to be reasonable and would at least keep us in the general vicinity of what the rest of the market is doing.”
Council discussion
Councilmember Cameron Moses kicked off the council’s discussion by noting that the proposed 3% cost of living adjustment combined with the 3.5% step increase for most, but not all employees, still leaves the city behind the pace of inflation.
“If we are trying to attract employees and we aren’t even keeping up with inflation, is that enough?” Moses asked. “I would really like to hear feedback from everybody on this council because I don’t think it’s enough to maintain a healthy organization.”
Moses said he would prefer to see a 4% cost of living adjustment to keep up with similarly-sized cities in the Valley.
“That will get us to 7.5% (including step increases) for inflation so we are at least keeping up there,” Moses said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he would prefer to stick with staff’s proposal of a 3% raise for employees across the board.
“There are a lot of unknowns going on in the economy and everywhere,” Sheehy said. “I think that this is a fair assessment to show that we honor and support the good work that our staff is doing, but we are doing it in a way that is fiscally manageable going forward.”
Campbell noted that the city recently gave pay increases just two years ago to most of its employees to bring everyone up to the market rate.
“I think we are up to date,” Campbell said. “I think this is a struggle across the board for every business owner, every contractor, every designer, you name it. We are all looking for employees. We don’t have the benefit of just saying across the board you are all going to get increases. I know I’ve given raises and done everything I can do in my business to make it work, but I believe that after the positional analysis just last year I’m not for the cost of living adjustments at this time. I don’t think it is fair to all the citizens out there struggling with the same problems.”
Additionally, Campbell said she doubted that a 3% raise would have much of an impact on the city’s hiring struggles – noting that the cost of housing has gone up much more rapidly than 3% in the last year.
“There is no way we can catch up with the housing crisis that Lake Havasu City, the State of Arizona, and the country as a whole is in,” Campbell said. “I don’t know how to fix that. We all need to work harder. With that being said, Lake Havasu City is an extremely desirable city to move to and live in. I know many of us took a wage decrease to be in and live in this city, because it is a beautiful city to be in.”
Councilmember David Lane said he supports the proposed 3% cost of living adjustment, and would potentially be open to a slightly larger increase – suggesting 3.5%.
“The reason we had to do the positional analysis is because we kept saying, ‘We don’t have money to give you pay raises.’ It got to the point where inflation got so high that we had to give everybody such a huge increase because of the positional analysis,” Lane said. “Now that we have brought everybody up to fair market value we need to continue keeping them at fair market value. As Councilmember Moses said, the increase isn’t even keeping up with inflation. So every year I think we need to do a COLA on top of their step increases.
“At a minimum, the 3% that the city staff has worked to put into the budget is definitely needed by our employees just to keep up with inflation. So we don’t have to do another positional analysis to try to bring people up to fair market value.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he also supports the proposed 3% pay increase, and would possibly be amenable to a larger increase. But he said the city is facing an unprecedented problem with hiring now that he suggested the council explore in more detail as its own separate issue.
“I have big concerns. The positional analysis is two years old, and we used it two years ago to solve a problem. We are in a new problem category that none of us have seen before, and I think we need to be ahead of this,” Dolan said. “I would like to know where we are at and what we are doing. If we have a lot of entry positions that we can’t fill then some of our higher up people have to do that work. There are just a lot of problems we are seeing that we have never seen before.”
Councilmember Michele Lin said she supports city staff and as a business owner she understands the importance of retaining and recruiting employees. But she said she is skeptical of providing a blanket pay increase for all employees – noting that it would affect a minimum wage employee much differently than a staff member with a salary of $80,000.
“I struggle with the term ‘fair market value.’ That is determined by the need for that employee. I pay a dishwasher $17 an hour – that isn’t fair market value, it’s minimum wage,” Lin said. “I believe in giving raises to your employees on how long they have been here. I just really struggle with that cost of living adjustment. I don’t think the 3% is going to do anything anyway, when you add it to different salaries.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke said she agrees with the need for the proposed cost of living adjustment, noting that it’s an issue she has also been dealing with as the market director of physician recruitment for Havasu Regional Medical Center.
“If we are not taking care of our staff and they can go somewhere where the cost of living is not as high as Lake Havasu making the same or more money, we are going to lose them,” Coke said. “It costs more to get a new employee than it does to retain the ones that we already have, plus the expertise that we have on staff already. It is a necessary evil. It is a lot of money, but we have to take care of our own or we will lose them to somebody else who will.”
The council did not hold any official votes during the work session. Pay for city employees for next year still needs to be finalized as part of the budget process over the next couple months. Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council will revisit the discussion about employee pay during the council work session scheduled for May 12.
