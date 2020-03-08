For Lake Havasu City students, the athletic participation fee may be here to stay, at least for another year.
The governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District will hear the reasoning behind the decision when it meets on Tuesday for its monthly meeting. The decision that there will be no change in the high school and middle school sports participation fees is expected to be announced by Superintendent Diana Asseier at the meeting.
Currently, students at Thunderbolt Middle School pay $100 to participate in co-ed cross-country or track. The fee is $200 for boys’ baseball, boys and girls basketball, football and girls softball. There is an annual $200 cap on the fees, meaning for $200, a student can participate in as many sports as they desire.
At Lake Havasu High School, the cost – and the cap -- is $400, allowing a student to participate in as many sports as desired.
Asseier explained the reasoning behind continuing to charge the fees.
“One of the priorities in the 2016 bond and override election was to lower athletic fees. The override allowed us to cut the fees in half for the 2017-18 school year and we have been able to sustain that cut out of maintenance and operations dollars since then,” she said, noting that the lower fees make it easier for students to cover the fees through tax credits and other means.
“Many people in the community who do not have children will make an annual tax credit donation to high school athletics specifically to cover a student who cannot afford to participate.”
The costs
Mike Murray, the district’s business services director, said athletic program costs are all in line except one: Travel.
“When students compete and go into playoff situations, the transportation costs go up. It would be nice if our teams could compete closer to home, but that’s not how it works,” Murray said.
The district’s hands are tied when determining which teams the Knights compete against.
“The AIA – the Arizona Interscholastic Association – dictates what division we play in,” he said. Skill levels and school sizes mean Havasu athletes often must travel to the Phoenix area for games within their division.
Murray said that for the 2018-2019 school year, the district’s athletic program revenue was $361,436. Expenses were $564,597. The maintenance and operations fund picks up the difference.
Tax credits cover the participation fee for some athletes. Other students earn scholarships based on need. Murray said 13 Thunderbolt students and 17 Lake Havasu High School students were awarded hardship scholarships.
Tuesday’s 6 p.m. board meeting is at the district office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
