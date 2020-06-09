U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar says he doesn’t believe that Congress will pass any more legislation like the paycheck protection plan, and blamed the lack of guardrails in the CARES Act for much of the confusion and frustration that has resulted as small businesses work to secure those loans.
Gosar was in town Tuesday to speak with the Lake Havasu Area City Chamber of Commerce to provide updates from Washington D.C. and to speak with the local business community. Although the discussion included a wide range of topics, PPP loans were the most popular subject of the morning.
Ralph Tapscott, president of Horizon Community Bank, said that the requirements to obtain a PPP loan and have it forgiven are creating challenges for small businesses that have been affected. Tapscott noted that the application for the loan itself is about two pages long, while the application for loan forgiveness is 11 pages. That is in addition to myriad documents and information required of small businesses.
“It is a burden on business owners, and it is a huge burden on banks,” Tapscott said.
Gosar said such complaints have been rampant since the PPP loans were unveiled as part of the CARES Act.
“This was rushed through and without the guardrails,” he said. “I will tell you, the conference calls have just been a deluge of the problems that this has created. The intention I think was good, but that doesn’t suffice to answer all the rest of the work that has to follow.”
Gosar also warned businesses that Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has said the department plans to audit all PPP loans for more than $2 million. He said he is worried that such reviews could end up burdening small businesses who made an honest attempt but may have failed to fill out every form correctly.
“It is going to be interesting to see what Mnuchin comes up with in streamlining that, in particular over the next couple weeks,” Gosar said.
In response to another question from the audience, Gosar said that he does not expect any additional PPP legislation in the near future.
“We haven’t even spent the first infusion yet, and then we give another $100 billion?” Gosar said. “Well that is not a good solution if you are a business person. You see what that first infusion gets and where you can redirect it more specifically. That is the wise approach.”
Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch also asked Gosar about the $600 boost to unemployment payments that was included in the CARES Act.
“I have talked to plenty of restaurants and businesses that can’t get their employees to come back because they are making more money sitting at home and watching TV,” she said. “Is that going to end?”
Gosar said such employees should already be removed from unemployment if they refuse a request from their employer to return to work. When told that hasn’t been happening in Mohave County, at least in the first three to four weeks, Gosar said that must be some kind of a glitch. He said it is important to have the business owners turn in the individuals refusing to return to work.
He also said he expects that Democrats in the House of Representatives have enough leverage that they will be able to negotiate to extend the length of the extra unemployment payments in negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Gosar suggested lobbying lawmakers throughout the area.
“Lobby the majority – that is the key here,” Gosar said. “I would target the Democrats. You have a couple here in the state. I don’t know how vocal they will be to be honest. ”
In addition to reaching out to Democratic Representatives Anne Kirkpatrick and Tom Holland, he suggested lobbying Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Rep. Steve Horsburgh, D-Nevada.
