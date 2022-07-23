The overcast sky added to the somber “Escort of Ashes” event that was held Saturday morning at VFW Post 9401. Arizona Patriot Guard Riders’ Assistant State Captain Jed “Muther Hen” Kohler organized the event for fallen Vietnam veteran, David “Doc” Crews, who first served in the United States Navy followed by the United States Naval Reserve.
Kohler regarded Crews as a “Lake Havasu City hero” who attended every event held by the Patriot Guard Riders. Crews was also a member of the Eagle Riders.
“If I needed him, it was done with no questions asked,” Kohler said. “Everyone from this town, I make sure they are honored and get what they deserve for their final resting.”
The event included a motorcade led by AZ PGR’s Senior Ride Captain Fabian Cornejo, a memorial flag line followed by military honors presented by the Lake Havasu Combined Honor Guard. Also in attendance were members from the Eagle Riders, the Havasu Renegade Riders, the American Legion Riders and the Arizona Patriot Guard Riders.
“The people that were holding all of the flags were just regular people. They’re veterans usually,” Kohler added. “[Doc] was in the Navy so there were two Navy flags at the entrance and then the rest were the American flag.”
The memorial flag line was followed by a “Circle of Honor” where Cornejo played “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. Those in attendance joined hands and upon direction from Kohler, raised their arms up in unison to the lyrics of the song.
“It’s a big honor for the veteran that passed,” Kohler said. “It’s a fun job and I love it. It’s an honor of our heroes.”
Councilmember David Lane and Vice Mayor Jim Dolan each spoke about the meaning of the event with Dolan making a proclamation to make July 23 “David ‘Doc’ Crews Day” in Havasu.
Family members of Crews who were present included the veteran’s three sons: David Crews, Jason Crews and Matthew Crews. Crews’ fiance, Ana Kripakov along with her two sons, Noah Kripakov and Jerimiah Kripakov were also in attendance during Saturday’s ceremony. Ana Kripakov was also presented with the burial flag for Crews before the event concluded.
