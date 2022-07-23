The overcast sky added to the somber “Escort of Ashes” event that was held Saturday morning at VFW Post 9401. Arizona Patriot Guard Riders’ Assistant State Captain Jed “Muther Hen” Kohler organized the event for fallen Vietnam veteran, David “Doc” Crews, who first served in the United States Navy followed by the United States Naval Reserve.

Kohler regarded Crews as a “Lake Havasu City hero” who attended every event held by the Patriot Guard Riders. Crews was also a member of the Eagle Riders.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.