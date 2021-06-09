The Lake Havasu City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in an investigation into several graffiti incidents. Police say the graffiti appeared in the downtown area, the Island and at locations along Swanson Avenue around May 7. The graffiti consists of spray paint, markers, and etched surfaces, causing damage to electrical boxes, street signs, bathroom stalls, trash cans, mirrors, brick walls and other surfaces. The suspects in these cases are unknown. The graffiti consists of the following words: Decaer, Decoer, Niek, Niesk, Nie, Niero, Nier, Tes=21, Tes, CO4, SDF, Gerzo, Stoney, Hak, and “Ha Summer Days Ha”.
Havasu Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those individuals responsible for the graffiti incidents.
Anyone with information may contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department or leave an anonymous message by calling 928-854-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may also be sent via text message by texting LHCPD and the message to 274637. Tips can also be submitted at tipsoft.com.
(6) comments
If not stopped quickly, graffiti will destroy the appearance of Lake Havasu. These are not kids running around with spray paint. When caught, the thug or their parents need to make full restitution to the city and the property owner for all costs associated with this crime.
Community service painting all summer would be appropriate.
[thumbup]
We LOVE the way you think!!!
Stupid kids. Catch them and have paint outside all summer.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.