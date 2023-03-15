Areas of Mohave and La Paz County will be restricted next week, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to release water from Alamo Lake into the Planet Ranch Wildlife Area.
Water levels at Alamo Lake are at their highest point in the past three years, with a water elevation of about 1,135 feet as of Wednesday. On March 15 last year, those water levels were about 1,110 feet, and about 1,119 feet a year prior. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attributed elevated water levels to recent winter rainfall.
Earlier this week, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced closures at the north and south gates of the Planet Ranch Wildlife Area - a venue popular with off-highway vehicle enthusiasts - starting March 20. The Planet Ranch Wildlife Area is home to a portion of the 700-mile Arizona Peace Trail.
According to department officials, possible river flows across the normally dry river crossing, and concerns for public safety prompted next week’s closures. Those closures will remain in place until water levels in the area recede.
Foot access to Planet Ranch will not be impacted, but the temporary closures will restrict motorized accessibility through the area. Arizona Peace Trail visitors are advised to plan accordingly.
Across the Southwestern United States, the impact of recent winter rainfall may have put a dent in ongoing drought conditions. According to a March 7 U.S. Drought Monitor report, 2.38% of the Western United States experienced extreme drought as of this month, compared to 23.88% of the region in March 2022.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a weekly publication authored by officials from the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Its purpose is to track the intensity of drought throughout the country, in the categories of abnormal dryness, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought.
The agencies reported that 70.74% of the Western U.S. experienced severe drought in March 2022, compared to 20.32% of the region as of this month. Western areas experiencing moderate drought also diminished, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with 51.08%, compared to 90.17% in March 2022.
Attempts to contact U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials for more information in this story were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.
