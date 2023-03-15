Alamo Dam

Alamo Dam is seen in this file photo.

 US Army Corps of Engineers

Areas of Mohave and La Paz County will be restricted next week, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to release water from Alamo Lake into the Planet Ranch Wildlife Area.

Water levels at Alamo Lake are at their highest point in the past three years, with a water elevation of about 1,135 feet as of Wednesday. On March 15 last year, those water levels were about 1,110 feet, and about 1,119 feet a year prior. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attributed elevated water levels to recent winter rainfall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.