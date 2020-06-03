A protest for Black Lives Matter is set for this Saturday in downtown Lake Havasu City.
Havasu Police officers say they will be on hand to enforce the peace if necessary.
“(The department) will be monitoring the event to ensure that the rights of all individuals are protected,” Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray said Wednesday. “The LHCPD will protect the rights and property of the community.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Acoma and McCulloch boulevards, according to Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager. Havasu Police have been in contact with the event organizer, Havasu resident Sakokaias Maracle, to coordinate and ensure that preparations are in place. Maracle says participants will meet at Smith’s and then walk west on McCulloch Boulevard, through the downtown area, finishing the march at Lake Havasu Avenue near Walgreens.
Similar protests — peaceful as well as violent — have erupted nationwide after the alleged murder of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin last month. Protests have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson since last week, with rioting reported in Scottsdale on Saturday. The Arizona Governor’s office has responded to the threat of potentially violent protests with a week-long 8 p.m. curfew for Arizona residents.
Maracle said Tuesday in a Facebook message, “This is going to be a peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter. This is for George Floyd and everyone else that has suffered the same injustice as his.”
According to Gray, assistance from the National Guard will not be requested in Havasu as it was at protests in Kingman this week. Officers in Havasu are trained in de-escalation techniques and crowd control, Gray said, should the protest escalate this weekend.
As word of the protest plan spread, Kozlowski said the city has heard from a few residents who are concerned about the number of individuals involved, location, and any roadway closures. Kozlowski confirmed that no road closures will be necessary, and after talks with Maracle, he estimates about 20 people will be in attendance. He also said that no businesses will be impacted by the protest.
He added that Maracle’s hope is to be wrapped up by 7 p.m., allowing for people to return home before the state’s 8 p.m. curfew.
While a permit for the event was submitted and reviewed by the city, it was not formally issued as “these residents are exercising their first amendment rights” and no permit is necessary, Kozlowski explained. The permit was submitted to ensure the city was aware of the protest plan ahead of time and details were shared.
