A Peach Springs man pleaded not guilty this week to charges including kidnapping and assault at his arraignment hearing.
Allijah Lee, 37, was arrested Aug. 15 after alleged witness statements that Lee assaulted a minor in a bathroom at London Bridge Beach. According to police, Lee was inside the restroom when a 10-year-old child entered. Lee allegedly attempted to shove the child into a stall, but the child fell to the floor.
According to the police report, the victim managed to escape, and told his parents what allegedly happened. According to police, the child’s father confronted Lee, and that confrontation erupted into a large fistfight allegedly involving members of Lee’s and the victim’s families. Lee allegedly fled the scene as the fight continued, but was found by officers in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach shortly afterward.
According to police, Lee was involved in another alleged assault in the Bridgewater Channel shortly prior to the incident reported in the bathroom. According to alleged witness statements, Lee swam near a family at the channel, and attempted to touch the family’s 16-year-old son. Witnesses allegedly said Lee succeeded in inappropriately touching the boyfriend of the child’s mother, who pursued Lee before Lee ultimately exited the channel.
Police say Lee was positively identified by the victims in both incidents, and Lee was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated assault against a minor, kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. He declined to speak with detectives about the alleged incidents.
Lee was previously arrested by Kingman police officers in 2016 on charges of voyeurism and disorderly conduct. During that incident, Lee allegedly attempted to photograph a man in a restroom facility with his camera phone, from underneath the restroom stall.
According to court records, investigators attempted to use specialized software in their attempts to unlock Lee’s phone and secure evidence against him. In doing so, Kingman detectives inadvertently destroyed the possibly incriminating photos saved on Lee’s phone. A jury acquitted Lee on all counts in that case.
Lee is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Oct. 21 for a pre-trial conference. He remains free from custody in lieu of bond, under conditions of the Mohave County Probation Department’s Pretrial Services Supervision Program.
