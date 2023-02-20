Pearls of history: Havasu resident donates personal belongings of the late Pearl Bailey to history museum

One longtime Lake Havasu City resident felt inspired after reading about this month’s Black history exhibit at the Lake Havasu Museum of History. Having known the late Pearl Bailey during her residency in Havasu over three decades ago, Ronald Worthen made a noteworthy donation to the nonprofit organization on Friday.
Between Bailey’s arrival in 1979 and Worthen’s relocation in the early 1980s, the two later became acquainted after Worthen purchased a home a few blocks from the entertainer. Once while Worthen, his wife Sally, and their dogs were taking a walk by the golf course that bordered Bailey’s home, she welcomed them over so their dogs could meet.
Before the death of Bailey in the late summer of 1990, she gifted the Worthens with a copy of her book “Between You and Me,” in which she wrote a personalized note to the couple.
Following her passing, the couple accumulated other memorabilia of Bailey’s, including a letter written to her from a representative of the U.N. and various news clippings detailing her life, before and after her death. Shortly before Bailey died, the Worthens received a handwritten letter from her during her stay at Pennsylvania Hospital in July 1990, a month before her death.
In the letter, Bailey addressed her Havasu neighbors by greeting them as her “dearest, dearest friends.” Not long after, on Aug. 17, 1990, Bailey passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind her husband Louie Bellson, and their son and daughter, Tony and Dee Dee Bellson, respectively.
After Worthen read that Bailey would be one of two Black historical figures featured in the exhibit, he gathered what belongings he could and drove with his son, Jeff Worthen, to make the donation on Friday afternoon. When asked why he decided to make the donation now, Worthen replied by saying, “so people could see it.”
“There’s a lot of people that don’t even know she ever lived here,” Worthen continued.
During Friday’s donation, Dennis Miller, docent for the museum, announced to his tour group that Worthen was a neighbor of Bailey and had arrived to make a donation of her belongings.
The group then crowded around Worthen as he described in detail each of the pieces he had brought along with him. Miller chimed in with additional facts pertaining to the late entertainer and her residency in Havasu.
According to Miller, the backseat of Bailey’s Cadillac was removed and was filled with books penned by her. She would then drive around the city handing out her books to those she met.
The significance of Bailey and the donation made by Worthen adds to the limited information available about her within the city. Although Bailey called Havasu home for some time, Miller says her presence is not as well known to other residents.
“There’s very little information on her. I went to the library and they went, ‘Who?’ Miller said. “This is really an addition to a folder (we have) stashed back there of Pearl Bailey and everybody should know she lived here.”
To learn more about the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s Black history exhibit, visit www.havasumuseum.com or call 928-854-4938.
