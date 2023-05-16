YardCity

YardCity has become the new home of First Fridays this year, and the Partnership for Economic Development is hoping to bring a few more events to the little park soon, pending approval from Lake Havasu City.

The Partnership for Economic Development wants to continue to host First Friday at YardCity on Main Street for another year, before relocating to the new downtown catalyst park which is expected start construction sometime next fiscal year.

The Partnership for Economic Development is requesting a one year extension of its conditional use permit for YardCity from the Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting on Wednesday. The conditional use permit is required in order to continue to use the space for its First Friday events without making improvements to bring the property in compliance with the parking-in-common masterplan for that area.

