The Partnership for Economic Development wants to continue to host First Friday at YardCity on Main Street for another year, before relocating to the new downtown catalyst park which is expected start construction sometime next fiscal year.
The Partnership for Economic Development is requesting a one year extension of its conditional use permit for YardCity from the Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting on Wednesday. The conditional use permit is required in order to continue to use the space for its First Friday events without making improvements to bring the property in compliance with the parking-in-common masterplan for that area.
YardCity is currently set up on an otherwise undeveloped lot on Main Street just a few hundred feet west of Querio Drive. It was initially conceived as a temporary use that was allowed by staff, but based on the success of First Fridays in that location staff determined a conditional use permit would be needed.
The Planning Commission approved the conditional use permit for a two-year term on Nov. 20, 2019. On Aug. 1, 2022 city staff approved a six month extension to the permit to run through May 31, 2023. Now the PED is requesting that the commission approve a one-year extension that would allow First Friday to continue to use YardCity next season.
The plan is to eventually hold First Friday on the 1.5 acre downtown catalyst site at the corner of Querio and McCulloch where a new city park is expected to begin construction sometime next fiscal year.
General Plan text amendments
The Planning and Zoning Commission will also consider a pair of proposed amendments pertaining to how requests for a general plan amendment are processed. Both of the changes are meant to align Havasu’s procedure for general plan amendments with the requirements outlined in Arizona Revised Statutes.
Currently, general plan amendments must be submitted between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 of each calendar year and are required to be processed by Oct. 1 of that year. That process was revised in the 2022 legislative session to allow the amendments to be filed with the city anytime during the year. It also requires that the amendments be presented at a public hearing within 12 months of its filing.
The commission will consider the changes in a pair of public hearings, the first would make the necessary changes to Havasu’s general plan, and the second hearing is about the revisions needed to the development code.
The commission will consider those changes and vote on a recommendation. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decision on the proposed changes.
The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for members of the public to attend in person, and make comments.
