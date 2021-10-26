A pedestrian was killed Monday when struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 40, about 10 miles west of the Highway 95 interchange, north of Lake Havasu City. The accident was reported to the Arizona Department of Public Safety about 10:45 p.m.
"A pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes of Interstate 40 and was struck by a passenger vehicle," said DPS spokesman Bart Graves. "After the initial impact, the pedestrian was subsequently struck by an unknown number of other vehicles and was deceased on scene."
Graves said the driver of the first vehicle to strike the victim was not impaired and no charges are pending. The name, age and hometown of the victim is withheld pending notification of kin.
Eastbound traffic was disrupted or diverted until the scene was cleared some 6 hours after the incident.
