Pedestrian fatally injured

A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Bullhead City. Police responded at 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 28 to the hit-and-run incident on Highway 95 near Riverview Drive.
Sergeant Eddie Espinoza said an unidentified male adult was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center before he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Officers were able to locate the vehicle that left the scene of the accident in the 2500 block of Calle Bonita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.