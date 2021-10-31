The victim of an alleged hit-and-run accident is now listed in critical condition, after she was flown Thursday night from Lake Havasu City to a Las Vegas hospital.
The accident remains under investigation, and police are now seeking a possible suspect in the case. Investigators say the motorist may have been driving a gray or silver vehicle, which left a small amount of vehicle paint and pieces of a broken headlight at the scene.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 3000 block of Maverick Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 59-year-old female victim lying in the roadway, and police say the vehicle that struck her had fled the scene. According to police, she was unresponsive by the time paramedics arrived.
The victim suffered serious injuries, police say, and investigators have yet to identify the make and model of the driver’s vehicle.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Havasu Silent Witness can also be reached at 928-854-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through tipsoft.com, or the TipSubmit mobile app.
