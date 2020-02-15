Just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in front of #1 Nails, located at 34 North Lake Havasu Avenue.
The subject was conscious and breathing. According to Havasu Scanner Feed, the pedestrian got up and walked to Taco Bell.
Several fire engines were initially dispatched, but the call was reduced to a single engine.
Lake Havasu City Police Department was unable to provide any information in order to confirm any details or update the situation as of Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.