The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved the ouster of a former Pegasus official from the county’s workforce development board. The decision was reached without discussion at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing body, as part of the board’s consent agenda.
Former Pegasus Group Holdings CEO Daniel Briggs left the company during what proved to be a tumultuous time for the company, according to previous statements by present Pegasus officials. Briggs departed Pegasus in 2020, about one year after the company announced a $3 billion solar data center project in the Kingman area. Since Briggs’ absence, Pegasus has had no presence on the Mohave/La Paz Workforce Development Board.
Briggs was initially appointed to the board in 2019, in part due to the scale of Pegasus’ proposed undertaking in Mohave County. The company’s planned solar data center was expected to be the largest facility of its kind in the world, comprising 717 acres, with a 340-megawatt solar energy output in the area of Griffith Industrial Park, southeast of Kingman. The project was expected to add 50 new jobs in Mohave County after construction was completed, and was heralded by celebrity appearances by self-help guru Tony Robbins and the project’s brand ambassador, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.
Two years later, construction has yet to begin. Last month, new Pegasus CEO Jon Cooper announced that the project as originally planned would be unfeasible for the company to execute. Instead the company is now planning to construct a solar field in the area of Griffith Industrial Park.
Although Pegasus now officially has no presence on the Mohave/La Paz Workforce Development Board, Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach has said that Pegasus may be invited back to the board by Mohave Community Services Director Michael Smith. Such an appointment would require approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to a statement by Cooper on Wednesday, plans are still being made by Pegasus for the Mohave County area. Cooper said that he was working outside the U.S. on Wednesday, as he examined possible power storage solutions.
Cooper has previously said that Pegasus’ solar field project remained under evaluation as of last month, as the company seeks financing for the project. Once the company has identified the specifics of their new project, it will be submitted to the county’s board of supervisors as soon as September, Cooper said.
