The International Jet Sports Boating Association is hitting a milestone in Lake Havasu City with the 40th Anniversary of the IJSBA World Finals coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge’s completion in Havasu.
Marketing Director Scott Frazier said there is a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s World Finals, thanks to both the anniversary and pent-up excitement after a slow season in 2020 due to covid. IJSBA was able to host the World Finals in Havasu last year, but there were not nearly as many competitors as the previous year. Although covid is still a factor in 2021, Frazier said the series is off to a great start so far.
“All of the racing so far has actually been up – it has been up over the 2019 numbers,” he said. “So we have had good turnouts in all of the regional series throughout the United States, and our membership is up over 2019 levels. So it has been really good.”
Frazier said he expects the number of American competitors to continue that trend during the World Finals. International competitors were the most heavily impacted during 2020 and Frazier said he expects more competitors from other countries than last year, though covid is still taking a toll. Frazier said some competitors are being told they will not be allowed to travel from some European countries by the United States government – even if they have been fully vaccinated.
Even that hasn’t stopped everyone.
“Some of these people are so dedicated to this event that they went and quarantined in another country to come out here and celebrate this 40th anniversary with a considerable amount of cost to them,” Frazier said.
But not all of the competitors hoping to come to Havasu have been able to take that route.
“We were expecting at least 40 more European competitors, but the other day I just found out from Homeland Security that they are probably not going to take any further action on processing the paperwork I sent in,” Frazier said. “That’s disappointing. But the numbers will still be much better than last year, which is a good show of how important this event is to people.”
A little closer to home, there have also been issues with Canadian competitors making it to Arizona for the World Finals. Frazier said at least one group has been cleared to fly into the United States and arranged for their truck and skis to be shipped to the airport for them to pick up and continue on to Havasu. But those Canadians would not have been allowed to simply drive across the border themselves.
“We are going to have some good international competitors,” Frazier said. “I’m expecting it to be much better than last year, but probably not as good as 2019 for international competitors. But we will be well up in United States competitors.”
Frazier said competitors from South America, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have all been cleared to travel and some have even started showing up in town.
40 years in Havasu
The IJSBA World Finals was the first ever world championship event for Jet Skis when it came to Havasu in 1981. Frazier said this year’s milestone will be a good chance to reflect on how far the sport, the organization, and the World Finals themselves have come.
“It is a watersport and we launched the first world championship in a desert oasis where somebody, just 10 years before, had decided to make it his company town,” he said. “We grew from that to a multi-country organization – we do it in more than 50 nations around the world. Everyone that is getting together is very mindful of our legacy, and celebrating that is going to be very important.”
Frazier said “at least half” of the competitors from that first World Finals in 1981 are planning to be back in Havasu for the 10-day event this year.
“They are excited to see some of the kids and other racers from years past. It is a great acknowledgement of many things that converged to make the sport great,” Frazier said.
Frazier said IJSBA is bringing back the night show under the bridge on Saturday, which will include some nostalgia to commemorate the milestone, and there will be a cake cutting ceremony at Kokomo acknowledging the anniversary as well.
“During the weekend we are going to have a lot of special booths – some of them are set up to specifically commemorate the 40th anniversary. It’s going to be a great celebration and we will have a lot of things that showcase all the hot new technology that is out there, and also give a big tribute to our roots,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.