A rather warm January day was the scene for the 47th Annual Polar Bear Day along the Bridgewater Channel at Lake Havasu.
However, that didn’t mean the water, which was listed at 52 degrees, was any less chilly.
At noon, a group of roughly 60 people took the plunge into the waters of Lake Havasu and earned a Polar Bear patch for their efforts. Afterward, the participants were able to help themselves to a cup of soup to help warm themselves back up.
Dottie Gile, a snowbird who was partaking in Polar Bear Day for the third time, found the water to warmer than she anticipated.
“It’s always been on my bucket list,” said Gile, a Colorado native. “You had to break the ice where I’m from. So three years ago, I just decided to do it. I had a blast and I met the most wonderful people.”
Doug White, a fellow snowbird, was participating in the event for the first time and also found the water to be warmer than expected.
“It’s not as bad as I thought,” said White. “The weather is a major factor, no wind and there’s sunshine.”
A Wisconsin native, White said he, along with a group he was with, decided to join in on a whim.
The event, which is sponsored by the Havasu Boat and Ski Club, featured three different times where participants could take the plunge. Those not willing to brave the cold were given a chicken patch.
