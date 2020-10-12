A Peoria man was arrested last week after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident while leaving the parking lot of a Queens Bay resort.
Witnesses allegedly described a gray Dodge Ram leaving the area after the accident took place, and officers searched for the vehicle Oct. 9. According to the police report, a parked vehicle matching the description was found in the area of London Bridge Road, and its driver – identified as 53-year-old Adam Garcia – was questioned at the scene.
Police say Garcia smelled of alcohol while officers questioned him, and he appeared to be visibly intoxicated. Garcia was given a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he was unable to complete.
Garcia was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI and hit and run. Garcia allegedly agreed to allow police to draw his blood for testing of his possible level of intoxication.
