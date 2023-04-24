Performance boats return for Super Cat Fest West

If Desert Storm did not satisfy boat enthusiasts, then this week’s approaching showcase will fulfill lingering needs.
Beginning on Wednesday, high performance boats will descend upon Havasu Riviera Marina for Super Cat Fest West. Coming to the city by owner Alvin Heathman and promoter Dave Johnson of River Daves Place is another chance for spectators to take in a multitude of boats.
Super Cat Fest West is based on a model similar to the boating event that Heathman holds at Lake of the Ozarks, Johnson explains. One difference that Johnson describes is Havasu’s focus on water as well as land displays.
Following Desert Storm’s charitable nature, Super Cat Fest West will raise money to benefit charities that serve local youth, Johnson adds.
“The great thing about it is being right back to back with Desert Storm (is) a lot of these guys don’t think it’s worth a trip just for one event,” Johnson said. “So they’ll come and they’re staying for both events.”
A twist to typical boating events is the show’s alternative take on a poker run. Instead of collecting hands at various locations, Johnson says that any purchase made by participants will automatically qualify them for a card or hand. Purchases can range from lodging, entertainment, dining and many more.
The example he gives is a participant receiving a poker hand for every $500 they spend or a card for every $100 purchase made in Havasu. Receipts from participants will be collected and exchanged until Saturday, Johnson says.
“First place this year will be $10,000, second place will be $5,000, third place will be $2,500. That’s how we do our poker run,” Johnson explained. “We get to keep all of the receipts and it shows everybody the financial impact on Havasu.”
As of Thursday, Johnson estimated that close to 80 performance boats and over 40 vendors would be present for this week’s event.
Although the show is named after super cat models, Johnson says that any style of boat is allowed to participate in the event.
For participants, free parking is available as well as complimentary docking for their boats, Johnson says.
“Not only do the participants get a slip for the weekend, but we also rented the entire cove at the Nautical. So, if they get a hotel there, they can beach their boat there,” Johnson continued. “We also rented the F dock and the entire beach up at Pirate’s Cove, so their parking is taken care of all weekend.”
Spectators are welcome to attend the events listed for Super Cat Fest West, which Johnson says officially opens to the public on Thursday. After participants arrive on Wednesday, spectators can join the activities on Thursday afternoon with the Street Scene.
Other events throughout the week include live music from local musicians, vendor booths and a dock party at the marina.
“The Riviera Marina did a crazy amount of work for this event. They put in white sand beaches in the coves for the kids. They have graded off all of the parking lots for us,” Johnson said. “They’ve really gone out of their way to make sure that this is not only a first time event, but it’s gonna be a long time empire going here.”
Super Cat Fest West begins on Wednesday and closes on Sunday. Posted events are open to the general public. Free parking is available on-site at Havasu Riviera Marina.
A list of daily events will be featured tomorrow in Today’s News-Herald.
