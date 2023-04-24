Performance boats return for Super Cat Fest West

Performance boats shown at the Desert Storm Street Party on Thursday will make a comeback for this week’s Super Cat Fest West. Pictured is a M44 Widebody produced by DCB Performance Boats.

 La'Erica Conner-Sims/Today's News-Herald

If Desert Storm did not satisfy boat enthusiasts, then this week’s approaching showcase will fulfill lingering needs.

Beginning on Wednesday, high performance boats will descend upon Havasu Riviera Marina for Super Cat Fest West. Coming to the city by owner Alvin Heathman and promoter Dave Johnson of River Daves Place is another chance for spectators to take in a multitude of boats.

