Spectators looking for more excitement can entertain themselves with Saturday’s Desert Storm Shootout on Lake Havasu. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Site Six.
The body of water will be closed to the public during the duration of the event, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor says. Because of these limitations, boaters not participating in the shootout can safely view the time trials from the shoreline, he continues.
Throughout the day, participants will attempt to reach their best top speeds in a three-quarter mile long course. Site Six will welcome spectators to view the speeding vessels as they pass by individually.
The course will be sectioned off by buoys to allow for participants to easily maneuver through the lake.
“There’s a no-wake zone out there,” Ticknor said. “Spectators can get there early and they can line up on the buoy line, so they can sit in their boats and anchor.”
Spectators who are not planning on anchoring a boat can view the shootout from one of the nearby lighthouses, Ticknor says. Additional parking on land is also available for spectators to use.
Following the trials, the Desert Storm Awards Party will announce the winners from the poker run and shootout. The final banquet begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. Ticknor adds that the awards ceremony located at the Desert Storm Headquarters is not open to the public.
Separate awards will be presented to the fastest man and woman from Saturday’s shootout, who will receive either a King of the Desert or Queen of the Desert award, respectively.
