Desert Storm Shootout

Part of Lake Havasu will be closed off for the Desert Storm Shootout on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Tommy Gun Images

Spectators looking for more excitement can entertain themselves with Saturday’s Desert Storm Shootout on Lake Havasu. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Site Six.

The body of water will be closed to the public during the duration of the event, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor says. Because of these limitations, boaters not participating in the shootout can safely view the time trials from the shoreline, he continues.

