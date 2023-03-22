Police patrol boat

A Lake Havasu City Police Department waterway patrol boat monitors Memorial Day crowds several years ago in the Bridgewater Channel.

 Today’s News-Herald file

A bill attempting to permanently restore a grant program for waterfront communities and law enforcement agencies is making its way through the Arizona Senate, after it was passed with broad bipartisan support by the House last month.

House Bill 2374, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), has received a “do pass” recommendation from the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee on March 14 with a 6-0-1 vote, followed by another “do pass” recommendation from the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday with a 7-3 vote.

