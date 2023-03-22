A bill attempting to permanently restore a grant program for waterfront communities and law enforcement agencies is making its way through the Arizona Senate, after it was passed with broad bipartisan support by the House last month.
House Bill 2374, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), has received a “do pass” recommendation from the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee on March 14 with a 6-0-1 vote, followed by another “do pass” recommendation from the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday with a 7-3 vote.
The bill was supported by all four Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, but the proposal split Republicans down the middle. Sen. Ken Bennett (R-District 1), Sen. Sine Kerr (R-District 25), and Sen. John Kavanagh (R-District 3) all voted for the bill in committee, while Sen. David Farnsworth (R-District 10), Sen. Anthony Kern (R-District 27), and Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-District 15) voted against it.
Hoffman was the only committee member to explain their vote.
“As a reminder, we swept the funds not out of choice, but out of necessity during the recession,” Hoffman said. “If this policy was to be implemented, it would prohibit us and prioritize this over other more critically important needs when we experience another recession. It is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when.”
HB2374 received broad bipartisan support in the House, where it was passed on a 53-7 vote. But all seven representatives who voted against the proposal were Republicans.
The bill would permanently revive the State Lake Improvement Fund grant program by ensuring that at least 90% of the roughly $8 million generated by SLIF through a portion of the state’s gas tax estimated to come from fuel sales for watercraft is available to be distributed as grants or used for aquatic search and rescue operations.
“This money is meant to be used for our waterways - for law enforcement on our waterways, launch ramps, anything that is water related,” Biasuicci told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. “When the recession hit in 2008 the state, in their wisdom, did things like sell these buildings and they also decided to sweep these funds.”
SLIF grants are meant to be distributed to local governments and law enforcement agencies for projects or programs on or near bodies of water where gas powered boats are allowed. Qualifying projects include boat launches, piers, public campgrounds, and watercraft for public safety agencies.
Traditionally, those grants were highly sought after and depended upon by waterfront communities to keep police and fire fleets up-to-date and to finance or maintain amenities that are used by the boaters who generate SLIF revenue. But access to the grants was cut off for roughly a decade around the time of the Great Recession when SLIF was swept into the general fund as the state looked for any available money it could find to get through the financial crisis.
Although SLIF continues to generate about $8 million each year, that money has been largely used to pay for Arizona State Parks & Trails administrative and operational costs each year. The parks have used SLIF for those purposes ever since the state removed its access to other funds that had previously paid for parks administration and operations.
“My goal here is to stop these sweeps from happening. If the fund is being generated, the money should stay there,” Biasiucci said. “This bill is very simple, it just says you can’t be sweeping these funds to pay for something else anymore. You obviously shouldn’t be robbing this fund to pay for that. So this is saying only 10% could be used for administrative costs. The rest must go to these projects on the lake.”
In addition to reserving SLIF for grants, HB 2374 also allows the parks to use money from the state parks revenue fund for administrative and operating costs and appropriates a total of $5 million to the parks for those purposes next year.
“The $5 million appropriation is because if we stop the sweeps, we are going to have to fund this for the year,” Biasiucci said. “We don’t have any money in that fund since we are stopping the sweeps. We are not putting money into SLIF from the general fund like I have been doing.”
Biasiucci has introduced similar bills in each of the last two legislative sessions. Although the bills passed with wide bipartisan support in the House in 2021 and 2022, it has been tripped up in the Senate both years where it has been killed without reaching the floor for a final vote. Instead, the proposal’s fate has been worked out as part of the budgeting process. In each of that last two years, that has resulted in $4 million appropriated from the state general fund for SLIF grants.
During his remarks on Tuesday, Biasiucci indicated that the bill’s fate will likely ultimately be decided during the budgeting process again this year. Any bill that appropriates money, whether or not it is passed and signed into law, must still be worked out during budget negotiations in order to actually receive the money appropriated in the bill.
Mohave County is the largest contributor to SLIF revenue, as nearly half of all boating days statewide occur in the county – according to a 2016 study. So the return of SLIF grants this year and last year has been particularly helpful to Lake Havasu City and Mohave County as a whole.
Havasu, Bullhead City, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received nearly $2 million combined through SLIF last year. Havasu received the maximum allowable grant of $800,000, which was used to purchase boats and marine equipment for the police and fire departments. This year Havasu has been awarded another $800,000 SLIF grant to help pay to replace the Site Six boat launch ramp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.