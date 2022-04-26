The Lake Havasu City Airport Advisory Board unanimously recommended that helicopters be allowed to take off and land within city limits – provided they have a permit from the city to do so.
Currently helicopters are only allowed to take off and land at the airport, except in cases of an emergency. City officials have been considering loosening those requirements since September when Derick Bielke, owner of Optic Helicopters, and about a dozen other Havasu residents asked the City Council to consider changing city code. Bielke had been offering helicopter tours from a helipad on the Island for nearly two months last summer before he was informed about the city ordinance and had to move his business back to the airport. In January the council approved changes to the code that allow commercial hot air balloons and parachutes to take off and land within city limits with a permit, but the council had more questions about helicopters, specifically.
During the January meeting, council directed staff to look into the issue further, and requested that the Airport Board discuss the issue and provide a recommendation to council.
“It is not necessarily an airport advisory issue – it is more of a general aviation issue,” said Councilmember Jim Dolan, who serves as the council liaison to the Airport Advisory Board. “Council will have to decide if we want to allow take offs and landings within city limits and outside of the airport. So we are asking for your expertise about FAA rules, laws, and noise requirements – things like that. There were a lot of questions brought up during the meeting that we don’t necessarily have the answers to.”
After more than an hour of discussion, the board voted unanimously to recommend that the council change city code to allow helicopter operations outside of the airport with a permit from the city. Most of the board’s discussion centered on the permitting process itself – which hasn’t been created yet – and what sorts of things the permit should address. But boardmembers largely seemed to agree that helicopter operations should be allowed with the proper procedures in place.
“What I don’t want to see is a total ban on helicopters landing because it is an aviation friendly community,” said Glenn Patterson, who is a licensed helicopter pilot himself.
As for the permit, boardmembers said it will have to address both safety and noise concerns.
Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson said any permit would require that the pilots are up to date with their licensing, physicals, drug tests, and other requirements the Federal Aviation Administration has for such helicopter operators. Anderson said the permit should also include requirements that the take off and landings occur at an FAA-approve helipad and that any fueling that occurs at the helipad also be subject to FAA regulation. Anderson said the permit should also verify that the helicopter operator has a lease agreement with the landowner where they intend to take off and land.
Boardmember Brian Schultz said the permit should also include insurance requirements that protect both the helicopter operator and the city from liability.
Anderson said there are already mechanisms in place through the FAA to address safety issues related to helicopter tour operations, but the noise helicopters create may be more of a concern.
During the public comment period Frank Perry, who lives on the Island near the Islander Inn where Optic Helicopters operated for several weeks last summer, said the noise created by the helicopter was a problem.
“It’s not while they are in the air – it’s the landing and taking off,” Perry said. “I live close to the Islander Hotel, so I know the noise that comes when they take off or land. Sometimes, when the wind is just right, you have to go indoors. The wind causes the rotors to make a lot more noise.”
Patterson noted that Helicopter Association International publishes noise abatement procedures for helicopters to follow, which would mitigate noise concerns from neighbors.
“These procedures that are published is something I’m assuming Derick would already follow,” Patterson said. “If he has a takeoff route, a landing route, it’s not a hazard to anybody as far as the FAA is concerned and it isn’t going over anybody’s house then that is a safe ingress and egress. We could recommend the permit process for the city spells all of that out. Then the city could either accept or deny that application.”
During the public comment period Charles Pfeiffer told the board that he flew helicopter tours in the Seattle-Tacoma area for many years. He said the only complaint about the noise he ever received resulted from a training flight where the helicopter was a little lax about following the established flight path properly. But he said when flight paths were properly followed noise was never an issue.
“We would go lap the Space Needle and flew over a big city doing that, and had zero complaints,” he said.
Pfeiffer also said there are techniques that operators can use while taking off and landing that further reduce the amount of noise created.
Patterson said the City Council should be aware that Havasu would not be the first city to allow helicopter tour operators to take off and land in city limits, and that the Airport Advisory Board and the Airport Manager can help the council deal with any concerns that arise while putting together the permitting process.
“You guys don’t have to reinvent the wheel. I would be happy to sit down for four or five hours and work with an operator to come up with regulations,” Patterson said. “Maybe there is a 300 foot minimum or a 400 foot minimum, maybe you fly the shoreline, maybe you fly counterclockwise around the Island, maybe you can take off with a max performance take off so you are never doing low level work. Those are all things that they will probably want to talk about.”
Schultz suggested that the city put together a committee to help the council create a permitting process for helicopter tours that addresses all of the safety and noise concerns discussed.
Boardmember Terrence Concannon, who is also the CEO of Go Lake Havasu, said a business providing helicopter tours from the Island would be a great thing from the bureau’s perspective – provided that residents are comfortable and taken care of through the permitting process.
“Our digital marketing scheme is: Find your element in Lake Havasu – Earth, Air, Water and Fun,” Concannon said. “This community is unique from a tourism perspective in that we are probably the premier destination for outdoor adventure. We have things that go fast on the water, things that go fast on the land, things that go up in the air, and things that explode. This is the very nature of our community – not just for our tourists but also those who have come to live here and call this place home.”
For his part, Bielke said he supports all of the regulations and requirements brought up during the meeting. At this point, he said his priority is simply to change city code so there isn’t a blanket ban on all helicopters taking off or landing outside of the airport.
“Everything that has been mentioned is obviously 100% a concern, and I am on board with all of those things. There is nothing in here that I really disagree with at all,” he said. “I agree that there should be a process and approval. I don’t think every single person should be allowed to do it, but I do believe that it shouldn’t be against city code.”
