Labor Day traditionally marks the start of event season in Lake Havasu City, but this fall’s calendar is starting to look fairly sparse as many organizers have announced postponements or cancellations for their events in recent weeks.
Many of those events require a permit from the city, but the majority of recent schedule changes have been initiated by the event organizers themselves rather than a failure to obtain a permit from the city, according to city officials.
While Havasu is famous for its events, not every gathering needs a permit. City Manager Jess Knudson said the city requires events obtain a permit if it plans to make use of city resources such as public safety involvement for crowd control or street closures, or if the event uses city property.
Normally the process is pretty straight forward starting with organizers submitting an application to the city.
“That application is then routed to different departments to provide input depending on what departments and city services are impacted by the request,” Knudson said. “Then we work with the applicant to host a successful event.”
While the application process itself hasn’t changed through the coronavirus pandemic, health concerns associated with spreading the virus have become a primary focus.
“Our first question to the organizer or applicant is ‘What measures are you taking to protect the wellbeing of the public, as well as the vendors and other individuals associated with the event?’” Knudson said.
Knudson said the biggest question during the pandemic is how large of a group the event expects to attract, and what can be done by the event to mitigate risk factors associated with such a gathering.
“It is all handled on a case-by-case basis,” Knudson said. “We have conversations with the organizers and then try to develop the best plan that we can.”
Knudson said the city told the London Bridge Renaissance Faire that it would not be able to approve their application for a permit in September because the number of people expected to attend far exceeds the current guidelines from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office limiting gathers to 50 people or less. But he said that is the only permit that Havasu has denied outright over the past few months. The rest of the events that have canceled or rescheduled either made that decision prior to applying, or eventually withdrew their application after taking a closer look at safety guidelines, recommendations, and what would have to happen in order for their event to be held safely.
Still, a few events scheduled for the fall have already had their permits approved, including the 9/11 Memorial, the Marine Corps Memorial Service, and the International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals.
Knudson said the city agreed with the covid-19 plans submitted by organizers with the 9/11 Memorial and the Marine Corps Memorial Service, both of which benefit from shorter time frames and expect smaller crowds.
Bud Watts, Commandant of the local Marine Corps League, said their annual memorial service is usually held in Wheeler Park in April to commemorate the local members who have died in the past year. Although their event permit was approved by the city in April, the organization elected to postpone until October due to the health concerns during the spring. He said the Marine Corps League is hopeful that things will be better in October, but even with a permit from the city, he said they will still be keeping tabs on the larger health situation and will postpone or cancel the event again if conditions dictate it.
The IJSBA has also significantly reduced the size of its annual championships in Havasu, eliminating one day of the event. Organizers say they expect reduced participation at this year’s competition in addition to other measures planned to protect the public health. Knudson also noted that the city has minimal involvement with the IJSBA finals, and the only city permit applied for by event is for a single overflow parking lot. The event itself, which takes place at Crazy Horse Campground and on the lake, does not require a permit from the city.
Although each application for a permit is handled on a case-by-case basis, Knudson said the city evaluates the applications in light of the current health data associated with the virus. Many businesses are waiting for the positivity rate to drop below 10% in order to reopen, but Knudson said the city doesn’t have specific benchmarks that it follows in working with event organizers.
“Obviously we are very pleased with the trends over the last several weeks, but it is a case-by-case, day-by-day basis,” Knudson said. “We have seen a lot of hiccups in the road since March when the whole pandemic started. But right now we do feel good about the numbers. The hope is that they will continue to trend in the right direction.”
What about the auto extravaganza for 10/21-25, the Run to the Sun, now accepting applicants for the Relics and Rods 5 day event hosted by the London Bridge Resort!???
