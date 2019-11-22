School fundraisers turned out to be a more delicate subject than board members anticipated during Tuesday’s meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.
The board spent the better part of an hour discussing fund raising policies at the schools. The controversy centered on a Starline Parent Teacher Association event that allowed students to pay a fee to have a “free dress day” at school, ultimately violating the district’s dress code. The dress code requires students to wear T-shirts with the school’s name.
The practice came under fire because some students can’t afford to pay the fee or may not own a different shirt to fit the theme. Critics said it creates an avoidable, inequitable situation which leaves some children feeling left out.
Board Vice President Lisa Roman said at her child’s school – Starline – parents can pay $5 to the PTA for the second quarter. This allowed the student to wear any outfit on Thursdays, as long as the attire was in compliance with dress code rules.
Board member John Masden countered that most parents might not be able to afford the $5.
“My concern is that how he dresses affects how he feels and interacts with his classmates,” he said.
Board President Kathy Cox agreed. “I don’t want any kids feeling left out,” she said.
The discussion was prompted by board member Nichole Cohen, who said she’s heard from parents who are tired of “being inundated by constant fundraisers.”
“There are parents who would like it to stop,” Cohen said.
Such fundraisers, however, can provide important sources of revenue for the schools, supporting programs the district relies on for certain educational programs.
Starline PTA President Cathleen Killian addressed the board from the visitor’s podium, waving around photocopies of what appeared to be checks.
“This one is for $7,529 payable to the school district for Accelerated Reading. This one is for $5,400 payable to the district for Scholastic. This one is for drinking fountains at the school,” she said. “We need these fundraisers so I can write these checks,” Killian told the board.
Ultimately, board members chose not to take any action on school fundraisers.
After the meeting, Superintendent Diana Asseier summed up the discussion.
“We just need to be more thoughtful about our fundraising throughout the district,” she said.
Aren't educational program funding the responsibility of the school district? I thought school fundraising would be for extracurricular functions that are not funded by the district. It seems like some priorities are out of wack.
