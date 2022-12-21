One of the largest personal watercraft publications in the U.S., Pro Rider Watercraft Magazine, organized its first toy drive on Wednesday for charitable organization Toys for Tots.
The event took place at Body Beach, where officials from the magazine worked alongside local photographers to collect toy donations for the holiday season. In exchange, participating riders were offered complimentary photos of their exploits in one of the world’s premiere personal watercraft destinations.
According to Pro Rider contributing writer and photographer Kenny Wong, the event was the first to be organized by the publication in Havasu.
“(Pro Rider) is one of the only Jet Ski magazines out there, and we wanted to get the ball rolling on this event in the Jet Ski capital of the world,” Wong said.
Wong said the event hosted 25 personal watercraft riders before 3 p.m., and more would be coming once the Wednesday workday ended.
“Our goal is to collect 50 toys for Toys for Tots,” Wong said. “I think we can reach that goal.”
The event continued until 5:30 p.m., and was free to spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.