Toys for Tots Drive on the water

Personal watercraft riders gather Wednesday at Body Beach for the first Pro Rider Watercraft Magazine & 121 Photo Toys for Tots Drive in Lake Havasu City. Photographers offered complimentary photos to participating riders who donated toys to the organization.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

One of the largest personal watercraft publications in the U.S., Pro Rider Watercraft Magazine, organized its first toy drive on Wednesday for charitable organization Toys for Tots.

The event took place at Body Beach, where officials from the magazine worked alongside local photographers to collect toy donations for the holiday season. In exchange, participating riders were offered complimentary photos of their exploits in one of the world’s premiere personal watercraft destinations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.