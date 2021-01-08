One of Mohave County’s primary supporters of President Donald Trump and a pair of prominent local Democrats have wildly disparate assessments of what transpired at the nation’s Capital Wednesday. Steve Robinson, the Golden Valley man who served as the local field organizer for the 2020 Trump campaign, said the President is not responsible for the insurrection, and subsequent desecration of the “People’s House.”
Robinson said he was among the crowd he estimated at 250,000 that attended the rally before Congress convened to start to conduct the Electoral College vote. He said Trump supporters were peaceful, but that many others left early and began the siege at the nearby Capital while the President was still speaking.
“The rioting and looting that took place was directed and incited by Antifa types dressed as Trump supporters. There’s multiple evidence of that,” Robinson said, during a Thursday telephone interview in Arlington, Virginia. “They showed one guy who was leading the attack on the grounds at Capital Hill is a well-known Antifa guy from Portland.”
Jack Ehrhardt, a Mohave County leading Democrat for more than 20 years, bellowed with laughter when apprised of Robinson’s take.
“That’s hysterical. That’s just how delusional they are,” Ehrhardt said of Trump defenders.
Mohave County Democratic party Chairman Mary McCord said interviews with inner-Capitol demonstrators revealed they were truly from Trump’s political base. “They were clearly not Antifa. Antifa is a movement, not individuals. Mr. Robinson needs to do his homework.”
While some in the GOP backpedaled from Trump following Wednesday’s events in Washington, Robinson remained unwavering in his support of the President.
“He believes, as does Rudy Giuliani, that this election was stolen and I have no doubt it was,” Robinson said. “You talk to (Dist. 5 state senator ) Sonny Borrelli and others in our delegation from our area and they believe the election in Arizona was also stolen.”
Ehrhardt said Antifa and other excuses don’t apply to the President’s culpability.
“He incited that riot and it was one of the most ignorant exhibitions of human behavior,” Ehrhardt said. McCord agreed the President shoulders the blame.
``I hold him 100% accountable for everything that happened. He’s been leading up to this for months,” McCord said. She and Ehrhardt believe Trump should be removed from office if he won’t step down before democrat Joe Biden takes the Oval Office on Jan. 20.
``I don’t think we can afford to ride this out. He has to be removed from power,” McCord said. “This has to stop and I would support (Vice President Mike) Pence for the next 13 days, but Trump has to go. He’s too dangerous. He’s a maniac at this point.”
