Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa passed the annual review for its conditional use permit with flying colors.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commissioners voted unanimously to allow the permit to continue, while also eliminating the requirement that the permit be reviewed annually.
The conditional use permit from the city allows boarding and daycare of dogs on the property at 4081 Bison Blvd. The permit was originally issued by the commission in December 2021 about a month after city staff discovered that the business did not have the proper approvals to board dogs overnight. That came as a shock to Pet Oasis owner Sheila Murphy at the time, who told the commission on Tuesday that she has been boarding dogs since 2011 and grooming since 2010. She said the Mohave County Health Department has had the facility listed as a kennel since then. Murphy originally got a Havasu business license for grooming in 2011, and updated it to include daycare a couple years later.
When it was discovered that a conditional use permit was required to allow dog boarding, many of the business’s neighbors and customers spoke in support of the request during the public hearing last year, saying that there is never noise coming from the property nor much traffic to and from the property at any given time. The commission originally approved the conditional use permit in 2021 with a 5-2 vote.
On Tuesday, Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that in the year since the conditional use permit was issued, there have been no code enforcement complaints made about that property. In light of that, city staff recommended that the requirement for annual reviews of the permit be removed, while the rest of the permit be allowed to continue.
The commission followed staff’s recommendation on Tuesday with a 6-0 vote.
