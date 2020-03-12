Lake Havasu City businesses that want to burnish their “good guy” image have a lasting opportunity to do that – and help the community’s neediest families in the process.
Colleen Mattinson seeks monthly sponsors who will adopt the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank.
“What I would like to see happen is that businesses would commit to the same month every single year. That way we know for sure that if donations are down, we have food drives going on for that certain month to help carry us through,” she said.
Donations are typically strong around the winter holidays and for a couple of months after that. But once April hits, the food bank’s inventory slides into dangerously low levels. Summer is the worst.
In July 2019, the bank’s inventory dwindled to the point that the facility’s warehouse was depleted. Mattinson said the best case scenario is to have stockpiles of canned goods and other nonperishable food. Pasta, pasta sauces and peanut butter are difficult to keep in stock because they are so popular.
“We run out of those first,” Mattinson said.
Some local groups and organizations regularly pitch in to fill the shelves.
“Happy Home Cleaners has committed to a food drive every year in February, as has Calvary Baptist Church,” Mattinson said. “The churches do a lot, all year long. We do well with donations in October, November and December. Donations decrease the rest of the year but the number of clients does not.”
Mattinson said the food bank serves approximately 1,400 people every month.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank is at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. It is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Donations are accepted during those hours. Call 928-264-1177 for details or email Mattinson at colleenhchf@gmail.com.
