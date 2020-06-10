TOPOCK – Contaminated soil could be removed from 14 critical spots on the Pacific Gas & Electric Topock Compressor Station near the Colorado River.
The proposed solution is estimated to cost $4.6 million, according to PG&E documents.
In response to finding a known carcinogen in the soil and groundwater underneath the station in 1997, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control has been working with the station to investigate and clean any contamination left behind from years of using hexavalent chromium. While it sits in California, the station also occupies 65 acres of the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, posing a threat to both wildlife and humans.
The chemical was used to prevent corrosion at PG&E stations from 1951 to 1964. Long-term exposure to hexavalent chromium can cause asthma, kidney damage, liver damage, eye damage, lung cancer, skin erosion and skin ulcers.
As of 2018, more than 8,700 pounds of hexavalent chromium have been removed from the groundwater below the station. While there still hasn’t been any traces of the chemical found in local drinking water wells or the Colorado River, the contamination is far from fully erased. The entire cleanup process could take up to 50 years, according to Dolores Garcia of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
According to the draft Soil Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis for the project, provided by the Department of the Interior, there are three objectives and a few ways to accomplish those goals — which all have a price tag.
The objectives include reducing human and ecological risk by removing soil at locations identified as driving risk in a previous assessment of the area, addressing elevated concentrations of the contaminants in the soil in wash areas within or near the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, and removing debris, burnt material and discolored soil associated with hazardous substances.
There were four ways to remove contaminated soil presented in the draft Soil EE/CA, including the option to do nothing. But the DOI’s recommended course of action is option three —excavation, mechanical separation, offsite disposal of fines, and reuse of coarse material.
That involves the excavation of soil within the 14 “potential action areas” around the property that have been identified as problem spots of contamination. Mechanical separation would be used to isolate fine material and coarse material. “Fine material would be disposed of offsite [‘at a permitted offsite disposal facility’], and coarse material would be used to backfill the excavation areas,” the report says.
Aside from simply taking no action, this option has the smallest estimated price tag compared to all other alternatives — $4,660,000, to be precise. It also minimizes the volume of soil that has to be removed from the site, which the report says “tribes have expressed a preference for… due to the cultural and historical significance of the site.”
More than 25 years ago, a similar situation occurred in Hinkley, California, where hundreds of residents became ill as a result of hexavalent chromium contamination from the company’s Hinkley compression station. In 1996, PG&E paid about $333 million to about 600 Hinkley residents in a court settlement. The company also entered into an agreement with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, which required PG&E to investigate and clean any contamination resulting from Topock Compressor Station operations under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
The public is invited to comment on the draft Soil EE/CA from now until August 5. Comments can be sent via mail or emailed to Pamela S. Innis, Topock Project Manager with the DOI. The mailing address is 1 N. Central Ave., Suite 800 in Phoenix, 85004. Her email address is pamela_innis@ios.doi.gov. All project documents can be viewed online at dtsc-topock.com/documents.
(1) comment
4.6 million peanuts!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.