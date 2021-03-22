The groundbreaking of a new development up in The Foothills marks the beginning of the end of phase two of the master planned community.
Ssd Clark Development celebrated the groundbreaking of The Enclaves on Monday, which is just kicking off construction as the other phase two communities – The Arroyos and The Villas – are closing in on selling their last available lots. Owner Steve Clarke said the 40 acre development is expected to include 30 of the most high-end new homes available in Lake Havasu City and will be a gated community within The Foothills with paved streets that look like brick.
Luke Still with Desert Land Group, who is managing the development, said an additional three lots that were approved in Phase One of The Foothills but never developed are also expected to be included in The Enclaves, bringing the expected number of lots up to 33.
“I really like the Foothills. It is a different spot than anything else in Havasu. So I want to bring that elite, prestigious look up here,” Clarke said. “We want to make (The Enclaves) a nicer community. A lot of Californians want to come up here and kind of get the same touch that they have in California. So that is what I am trying to do up here.”
Eric Gedalje, who is partnering with Clarke on the development and will serve as its Realtor once it hits the market, noted that the neighborhood will include some of the highest elevations in the city. The lots will have both a good view of the lake to the west and open desert and mountains to the east. Clarke said about 20 of the lots are expected to have 360 degree views.
“It is really just raising the bar,” Gedalje said.
This is Clarke’s second development in Havasu. The first – Havasu Life, on the south side of town – is a micro home community geared towards bringing lower cost new housing to the city. But The Enclaves is expected to be on the other end of the pricing spectrum.
Gedalje said it is a little too early in the process to start talking about pricing, as the development is still working with the state on its public report, but he said he expects The Enclaves to be similar in price to some of the other high-end developments currently underway in Havasu.
For comparison, lots in the nearby Arroyos are selling for up to $500,000 for a double lot with finished houses selling for up to $800,000. Gedalje said other homes in The Foothills have sold for as much as $1.5 to $3 million.
Still said developers were hoping to receive its grading permit from the city on Monday, but hadn’t received it ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony. Still said he hopes the grading permit will come through soon, but until then crews will continue to remove vegetation in the area and prepare for the groundwork.
Gedalje said if everything goes according to plan The Enclaves could hit the market by this summer.
