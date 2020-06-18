The first phase of Cattail Cove State Park’s first renovation project in more than 40 years is nearing completion.
The upper portion of the state park has been closed since 2015 as planning and construction for the three-phase project commenced. The renovations are priced at $6.4 million in total.
“We are currently at 90% complete with phase one of the project, which includes infrastructure for RV sites and landscaping,” said Michelle Thompson, chief of communications at Arizona State Parks & Trails. “We will have two additional phases after this for wastewater treatment and restroom and shower buildings.”
There are 78 RV sites in place now, and phase one is expected to be complete by the end of next month, Thompson said.
Renovations originally planned in 2016 were delayed in 2018 following accusations that former Arizona State Parks Director Sue Black failed to notify tribal agencies about renovations at Cattail Cove and Lake Havasu State Park, which critics said potentially may have harmed ancient Native American artifacts in the area. But no artifacts or sites were found, Thompson said, and tribes were consulted and invited for an onsite visit prior to the project’s beginning.
Thompson said, “This is a great project that will increase the capacity for Cattail Cove State Park and allow more visitors to come enjoy the Colorado River.”
