While there still isn’t a set date for Havasu Landing Casino’s reopening, a plan has been set once their doors start welcoming customers again.
The resort and casino closed on March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Chemehuevi Tribe leadership said this week that the casino would remain closed until further notice. Still, resort and casino officials are preparing for the day they can eventually reopen the tribe’s biggest tourism draw.
“We’ve based our plans on CDC and National Indian Gaming Commission requirements but have implemented additional safeguards,” said Donna Roper, assistant general manager of the resort and casino.
The plan is broken into phases, much like the resort’s reopening process. Roper said guests should know nose and mouth coverings will be required, so smoking won’t be tolerated throughout the entire building. Smoking will still be permitted outside.
Before any phases begin, the casino will undergo a “deep cleaning.” Floors were stripped and resurfaced at the end of May, and all slot machines, game tables and chairs have been disinfected. All other high-touch areas, like doorknobs, soda guns at the bar, phones, light switches, keypads and more, will be sanitized as well.
All employees and managers also took mandatory classes in cleaning and disinfecting guidelines and bloodborne pathogens. The casino also is hiring additional employees to help with enhanced cleaning protocols.
Several hand sanitizer dispensers also will be added to the building, as well as extra tissue. Glassware will be replaced with single-use plastic ware, and touchless paper towel dispensers are now in all public restrooms.
To relieve the line at the mini bar and smoke shop, Roper said, the casino will add cigarettes for sale in the gift shop. The bar patio will expand to the north to help increase seating and social distancing, and pop-up tents will be placed outside for socially distanced smoking, she said.
Phase 1
During the first phase of reopening, half of the casino’s slot machines will be down, and 50 percent occupancy will be maintained in the casino, bar and lounge. The gift shop will remain closed, and face coverings will be required. Only three players will be allowed at each table game, and each guest will have their temperature taken at the entrance and before boarding the ferry.
Social distancing will be required, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will continue. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the casino.
Phase 2
In Phase 2, the casino will begin accepting more guests, while maintaining 75 percent occupancy. Face coverings and social distancing will still be recommended, but not required. Smoking will be allowed in the building once again, and cleaning and disinfecting will continue.
Four players will be allowed at each table game, and 75 percent of the slots will be up and running.
Phase 3
The casino will fully reopen, with all departments open, all services restored, and 100 percent occupancy. Cleaning and sanitizing routines will continue to stay in place, but Plexiglas barriers may come down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.