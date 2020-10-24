Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a man allegedly involved in five incidents of shoplifting from a State Route 95 business.
The thefts began June 31, according to police records, when Steven Trussell, 44, allegedly entered the store and failed to scan it at the store’s self-checkout counter. According to police, Trussell was wearing a bandana over his face at the time of the initial incident.
On Aug. 23, Trussell entered the store again and allegedly failed to pay for a pair of boots from the business before leaving. On Aug. 28, Trussell used the store’s self-checkout counter to purchase $130 in merchandise, but failed to scan a package of lighters, a bag of dog food, a bag of chocolate and a pair of sandals.
Subsequent incidents occurred on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, according to police, when Trussell allegedly failed to pay for a bilge pump, a package of deodorant, a car stereo, snacks and canned food at the location.
On Oct. 8, Trussell was recognized by officers as an alleged suspect in the previous reported shoplifting incidents. Trussell was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on five misdemeanor counts of shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.